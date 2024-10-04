Williams Reports Eye-Watering Financial Loss
The financial charts of Williams Racing have unveiled a staggering financial loss of £84.2 million for the 2023 accounting year. This eye-opening figure marks a significant leap from the £17.9 million loss reported in the previous year. The released figures also revealed a drop in revenue from £142.8 million in 2022 to a mere £127 million in 2023.
The British team's performance on the track during the 2023 Formula 1 season saw them finishing seventh in the Constructors' Championship, amassing a total of 28 points. A substantial part of this score was due to the impressive efforts of driver Alex Albon, who contributed 27 of these points, with Logan Sargeant adding one. The team commented in a statement:
“Whilst losses have increased compared with 2022, this is in line with expectations and the company’s strategy to continue investing in all areas of the business to drive both on-track and commercial performance in pursuit of success in the medium and long-term.
“Revenue was lower in 2023 as a result of lower commercial rights revenue associated with finishing 10th in the 2022 constructors’ championship.
“The strong improvement in on-track performance in 2023 is the result of ongoing investment in infrastructure, transformation and people since 2020.
“The long-term objective of the team remains to return to the front of the grid through continued investment to develop world-leading technology and people.”
Williams' ownership under Dorilton Capital, since its acquisition from the Williams family in 2020, has sought to solidify this foundation. The team’s valuation of assets at £67.3 million is seen as “a sound financial base on which to continue the team’s long-term strategy of returning to the front of the grid and being financially sustainable,” according to their statements.
The team has seen a strong turnaround in performance since the introduction of team principal James Vowles at the start of the 2023 season. Although the team has struggled with some performance issues this year, the team has enjoyed some more success in recent races after Vowles took the decision to replace Sargeant with Franco Colapinto.
The team sits in the eighth position of the Constructors' Championship with 16 points ahead of Alpine with 13 and behind Haas with 31 points.
2024 F1 Constructors' Standings
1. McLaren - 516 points
2. Red Bull Racing - 475 points
3. Ferrari - 441 points
4. Mercedes - 329 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 31 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points