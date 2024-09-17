Williams Will Push Franco Colapinto To Secure Last Available Formula 1 Seat For 2025
Williams Academy driver Franco Colapinto, who replaced Logan Sargeant ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, will be pushed by his team principal James Vowles to secure the last available seat in Formula 1 at Sauber/Audi.
The F2 driver made an impressive debut in the premier class with a P12 finish at Monza. The following weekend saw him finish the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in eighth place, one spot behind his teammate Alex Albon. The impressive start to his F1 run could lead him to secure the seat at Sauber in 2025.
The idea could materialize soon considering Audi's takeover of the Hinwil outfit, which will conclude in 2026. While it has appointed Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg to fill one seat, the team is still deciding on a suitable teammate to race alongside the German driver.
Sauber's current driver lineup, comprising Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, is likely not on the team's radar for the future, though the former Mercedes driver is reported to be in talks with the team's new CEO and CTO, Mattia Binotto. However, there is a high chance that Audi will opt for a young talent like Colapinto alongside an experienced driver like Hulkenberg.
What adds weight to Colapinto's prospect is his first point-scoring race last weekend, which has proved that he is a potent performer in Formula 1 and can secure points for the team. The same can't be said about Bottas, who has yet to score a point this season. In addition, F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto, who was also linked with Audi, does not have the F1 experience as Colapinto. The 21-year-old driver has another seven rounds to race through before he is replaced by Carlos Sainz next year.
Vowles voiced his support for the Argentine, suggesting that he would push him to secure a seat with Audi in the future. He told the media:
"In two races he showed the world he's deserving of a place in Formula 1.
"So I have always been a firm believer that you have to let good drivers race. So we'll see if we can find a way of working with Audi in that circumstance. That's what I was implying for next year.
"Let's see what it ends up being because we have our driver line-up cemented - I think it's still the right line-up for Williams as we're growing and becoming world championship material.
"But I'm incredibly proud, like a father, of what Franco's achieved, and want him to be successful, and also the right way of having him back here in Williams performing is making sure that he's building his career. Simple as that."
When asked whether a release was possible while retaining Colapinto within the Williams family, the team boss added:
"So, I won't go into the contractual arrangements, but he will always be within the family. And that's what you need to know, but that doesn't mean he can't race elsewhere."