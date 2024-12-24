Yuki Tsunoda Admits He 'Can't Just Keep Relying' On VCARB After Red Bull Rejection
VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda has opened up on his plans for the future after being rejected for a move to Red Bull as Sergio Perez's replacement. Stepping into his fifth year with Red Bull's sister F1 team, Tsunoda admitted that he "can’t just keep relying" on VCARB and that a standby option would make sense. However, he isn't keen on seeking the other option at the moment.
Tsunoda was evaluated alongside Liam Lawson for a potential Red Bull seat starting from the United States Grand Prix, as a backup plan if Perez's performance declined further. Following the Abu Dhabi season finale, Red Bull opted to promote Lawson to partner Max Verstappen. Team principal Christian Horner attributed the decision to Lawson's exceptional ability to deliver under pressure, which gave him the edge over Tsunoda.
With Horner also hinting recently that the Japanese driver's time in VCARB was nearing its end, Tsunoda revealed that a future shift to another Formula 1 team would not only depend on the car's performance but also other factors, and he cited the example of his former teammate Pierre Gasly's move to Alpine in 2023. He told Motorsport Week:
“I think, yeah, obviously performance is important.
“But also, I don’t know what Pierre [Gasly] decided [when he left], what’s the reasons. But I’m sure Pierre didn’t decide just the performance at that point.
“Maybe, you know, Alpine is the French team, and he’s French as well, so that’s kind of included, you know, maybe.
“It’s also that I want to focus on vibe and everything, so yeah, I wouldn’t necessarily just pick up the performance.
“Also how the team principal looks like, and how the team’s atmosphere suits my characteristics as well. I would consider those things.
“Obviously performance is the biggest thing, obviously, but not just that.
“And I wouldn’t really consider Pierre’s situation, to be honest, and it depends on also [the] team’s project and everything, so yeah.
“But so far I’m happy with the Red Bull family. This is where I’ve grown up the last couple of years.
“Hopefully I can have a successful career in this team. But let’s see how it goes in the future.”
Considering his Red Bull rejection, Tsunoda acknowledged the team's shift in approach toward its drivers. He shared that it was reassuring to have an alternative in mind, particularly with his current contract with VCARB set to expire at the end of 2025. However, he plans to make a decision next year when there is greater clarity about his future. He added:
“To be honest, it’s not really clear.
“I could be in 2026 in VCARB as well, to be honest. I didn’t get told anything that it would be the last race, next year.
“I think they changed their approach a little bit [with drivers]. To be honest, I’m not really clear what they want.
“But as a driver, to be honest, I can’t just keep relying on them. Especially, there’s been a lot of talk going on.
“So it’s always good to have something, an option, but so far I’m not necessarily trying to find that, to be honest.
“Because the current situation, I’m not saying… It’s not always a really bad situation right now.
“It depends on, I guess, what car I’m driving next year and also how the season goes for next year.”