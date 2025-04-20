Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly Crash in Saudi GP
Two former teammates, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, crashed in Jeddah in what has been deemed a racing incident, with no further action taken against either driver.
Yuki Tsunoda hit the left-rear tire of Pierre Gasly in Turn 4, which led to Gasly slamming hard into the wall and immediately prompting a safety car as a result.
There was some hope for Yuki as he managed to keep going and work his way into the pits. However, after the team checked the car, it was ultimately deemed to have too much damage, and the Japanese driver was forced to retire.
Tsunoda's retirement from Red Bull is disappointing, especially after his impressive qualifying session, where he reached Q3 for the second race in a row.
Tsunoda looked poised to score points, which would have helped Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship fight.
He scored his first points in a Red Bull at Bahrain, managing to score Red Bull's first points other than Max Verstappen in months.
Alpine earned their first points of the season in Bahrain, where Gasly secured 6 crucial points in the race, elevating the team to 9th place.
The French racing team was the only one that had not scored points until now.
