Yuki Tsunoda Backed For Sergio Perez Red Bull Replacement As Honda Steps In
Honda, Red Bull's technical partner, is leveraging its influence to push for VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda to secure a Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2025, should Sergio Perez be replaced by the team.
Tsunoda has delivered strong performances this season with Red Bull's junior team, frequently outpacing his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo. With Red Bull reportedly searching for a potential replacement for Sergio Perez should he fall short of expectations, Tsunoda has emerged as a promising candidate.
Before the summer break, speculation swirled around Sergio Perez's potential ousting, though Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirmed he would stay for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, the team replaced Tsunoda's former teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, with Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko recently revealed that a junior driver will race alongside Verstappen next year, and that the team will assess Tsunoda's and Lawson's performance over the next six Grands Prix to see which driver fits best.
Tsunoda has maintained a strong connection with Honda. However, despite his five-year affiliation with Red Bull, the Japanese driver has yet to participate in a test session for the team. As a result, Honda has now thrown its support behind him to help secure this long-awaited opportunity. Speaking on the matter, the CEO of the Honda Racing Corporation, Koji Watanabe told Autosport:
"Regarding Tsunoda, our goal is for him to work hard and secure a seat at Red Bull Racing.
"We believe he has the talent. Of course, driver decisions are ultimately up to the team, but as a partner we’ve strongly requested that Tsunoda be given the chance to drive and test in a Red Bull car. We want to at least give him the opportunity to showcase his ability.
"I’ve also spoken directly with Christian [Horner] about this. He hasn’t ruled it out. Nothing has been decided yet, but I think we need to proceed properly."
Honda will part ways with Red Bull in 2026 to partner with Aston Martin in the new era of regulations in 2026. Watanabe said Tsunoda should take up the Red Bull opportunity despite the split with Honda. He added:
“If all goes well and Tsunoda’s abilities are recognised, I believe he could remain with Red Bull beyond 2026 and compete for championships.
"It would be ideal for Tsunoda to become more of a Red Bull driver. It’s not as if he’s parting ways with Honda forever. His current focus should be on securing a Red Bull seat, and if that’s his goal, he should pursue it."