Yuki Tsunoda Drops Managers In Huge Career Change
Racing Bulls F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda has decided to change his management team as he sets his sights on securing a coveted seat with Red Bull's main team for the 2026 season.
This comes after losing out to Liam Lawson, who was chosen for a promotion to Red Bull during the 2025 season. The shake-up sees the Japanese driver dropping his long-time managers Mario Miyakawa and Luis Alvarez, bringing Diego Menchaca on board, a decision he discussed with Motorsport, saying:
"I am not working [with] Mario anymore, and Luis as well."
Tsunoda, who will enter his fifth season in Formula 1 with Racing Bulls, has faced stiff competition for a place in the Red Bull senior team. Despite putting on strong performances against teammates like Nyck de Vries, Daniel Ricciardo, and Lawson, a promotion seemed elusive.
Red Bull's choice to bypass Tsunoda in favor of Lawson came as a shock. Red Bull announced Lawson’s promotion to their primary team for the 2025 season, where he will partner with Max Verstappen following Sergio Perez's departure. This seems to have prompted Tsunoda to rethink his management, bringing in Diego Menchaca, a former racer himself, who has also competed in the International GT Open.
Tsunoda appears quite optimistic about this new chapter, explaining his reasons to Motorsport:
"I'm really happy with Diego.
“He's motivated, definitely. Once we decided to work together, he immediately went to Helmut's [Marko, Red Bull advisor] office to build a relationship. That kind of effort, I really appreciate - and obviously, Helmut did too.
"They already have a good relationship, which is a good start. But in the end, the most important thing is to perform on track, which will make Diego’s life easier."
Tsunoda is in contract with Racing Bulls until the end of 2025. The change in management adds to the questions about the future of the Japanese driver within the Red Bull family. Rumors surrounding Tsunoda's future have also been spurred on by Honda leaving Red Bull to join Aston Martin in 2026.
Speaking about his initial reaction to losing the Red Bull seat, Tsunoda explained:
“Last year’s things I’ve already kind of parked and put out of my head, to be honest. At the moment they officially announced it, I didn’t actually feel super angry or disappointed.
“Maybe I was prepared inside my head at some point. In the end, whether I’m at Racing Bulls, VCARB or Red Bull, the things I have to do are the same.
“I’ve just got to stick to what I’m doing. I understand why they chose Liam. It is what it is – there are things I can’t control. I’ll just keep focused on myself and try to prove myself more.”