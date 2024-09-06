Yuki Tsunoda Opens Up On Red Bull Future Priorities
Yuki Tsunoda's ambition to join Red Bull's main team has been evident for some time. Despite having a strong season, where he outperformed his more experienced teammate Daniel Ricciardo, he has struggled to gain Red Bull's full attention for a promotion. When Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull became uncertain, it was Ricciardo and reserve driver Liam Lawson who were seen as the top contenders for the seat, not Tsunoda.
Tsunoda has voiced his frustration, implying that "other factors" may be influencing Red Bull's reluctance to offer him a chance in their top-tier team, even though he remains committed to achieving this goal. As he continues into his fourth season, his desire to compete alongside Max Verstappen and prove himself as a contender for a title-winning team remains undeterred. However, the exact reasons for Red Bull’s hesitancy to promote him are unclear, and this has been a point of tension for the young Japanese driver.
“My priority is a seat at Red Bull,” Tsunoda told the Beyond the Grid podcast and reported by Motorsport Week. “I have wanted to race there since my debut in Formula 1. They have one of the fastest cars on the grid. I want to be able to drive that car and show my potential.”
Tsunoda had previously hinted that he might have reached his ceiling with the Red Bull program if a promotion to the main team wasn’t forthcoming. However, he has since retracted those comments and softened his stance, signaling that he might stay with the team if they continue to make progress. This change in tone suggests that Tsunoda sees potential in the Faenza-based squad, now rebranded, as they aim to be recognized as more than just a development team for Red Bull's junior drivers.
The rebranding of VCARB (formerly AlphaTauri) is part of a broader effort to establish itself as a competitive team in its own right, rather than being perceived purely as a feeder team for Red Bull Racing. With Tsunoda under contract until 2025, it appears he is open to remaining with the team, provided they continue to evolve and offer him opportunities to grow and compete at a high level. His long-term future may still be tied to the team's progress and the possibility of earning a shot at the Red Bull senior team, but for now, his focus seems to be on making the most of his current situation.
“I also just want to be able to consistently finish in the top five,” he added. “If Visa Cash App RB can manage that soon – after all, we are growing very much – then I will stay loyal to my team and I don’t need to leave there.”
Tsunoda has acknowledged the possibility of entertaining offers from other teams, despite his current commitment to VCARB. With his long-standing connection to Honda, which will become Aston Martin's engine supplier in 2026, Tsunoda has been linked to a potential future switch to the British team. Aston Martin has not ruled out pursuing Tsunoda as part of their long-term strategy, particularly given the Honda partnership and the potential synergy it could create.
As Aston Martin gears up for its collaboration with Honda, Tsunoda's experience and ties with the Japanese manufacturer make him an attractive prospect for the team in the coming years. While Tsunoda remains focused on achieving success with VCARB, he has left the door open to explore new opportunities if the circumstances align.
“Still, if another team presents itself and the whole picture is right, then I see no reason why I shouldn’t leave,” Tsunoda added.