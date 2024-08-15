Yuki Tsunoda Promised Red Bull Seat If He Keeps Racing Like He Is
VCARB CEO Peter Bayer has confirmed that Yuki Tsunoda will be considered for promotion to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen if he consistently delivers outstanding performances. The comments come days after team principal Laurent Mekies praised the Japanese driver as the key to the junior team's future.
Tsunoda started off the 2024 season with full throttle, delivering several praise-worthy race finishes in the 14 races thus far and heading the team to its current 6th position in the Constructors' Championship. He outperformed his teammate Daniel Ricciardo on most weekends, thereby proving that he continues to be the top performer, despite the Australian driver having more F1 racing experience.
However, when Red Bull driver Sergio Perez experienced a significant slump in performance due to a drop in form over the past few months, rumors linked Ricciardo to the Red Bull seat after it was rumored that Perez would be dropped from his role during the summer break. While Ricciardo was also under the scanner due to his underperformance, it was speculated that he could either be asked to leave, or he could earn a promotion to Red Bull as a chance to up his form in a faster car.
But with none of the drivers losing a seat during the summer break, questions arose about why Tsunoda wasn't considered for a Red Bull promotion. The 24-year-old driver has expressed his ambition to race for Red Bull in the future and confidently stated that he could challenge Verstappen for the championship if given the opportunity.
It was believed that Tsunoda did not fit into Red Bull's narrative for the seat alongside the three-time world champion. Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko stated that the team would be considering internal talent to replace drivers in the leading team, such as reserve driver Liam Lawson, who eagerly awaits his chance to race in the premier class.
Fortunately for Tsunoda, there's one reason to look forward to a Red Bull seat in the future after Bayer revealed that he could be an option if he delivers consistently. He told Motorsport.com:
“Helmut [Marko] said it himself, in German you say a swallow doesn't make a summer.
“What it means is that if Yuki keeps racing on this level consistently, he will be considered for a seat in Red Bull Racing.
“That's ultimately exactly our mission and the mission we've been given by the shareholders, and if that means that he needs another season next to a very strong Daniel, that could be an option.
“It could also be an option [to] say that, okay, we now believe he's ready. So [then] we'll talk to Liam. We're not in a hurry, despite all the people [who] think we are, because we do have all the options in our hands.”
Team boss Mekies added that Tsunoda's "phenomenal" performance was a reference point, and it would have been wrong if he didn't possess the ambition to drive for Red Bull. He added:
“You expect a lot of things from a young guy between the first and the second year, maybe between the second and the third year.
“But you don't expect that sort of phenomenal step between third and fourth, so - yes, he's faster. Yes, he's calmer. Yes, he's better integrating the team, better feedback, hopefully happy!
“But seriously, he has been a reference point in the way that he gets out of the garage on Friday FP1 - and, bang: the first lap, he is there.
“Yuki is a Red Bull driver. He must have the ambition to drive for Red Bull Racing. If he doesn't have that - it's wrong."