Yuki Tsunoda Ready to Fight Max Verstappen As He Waits For Red Bull Decision
Yuki Tsunoda is setting his sights on higher challenges within Formula 1, specifically targeting a spot in Red Bull's main team to potentially take on the likes of Max Verstappen. As his tenure with Red Bull's sister team stretches into a fifth season, Tsunoda asserts a newfound readiness, sharpening his skill set to align with the demands of a top-tier driver.
Tsunoda's journey with the sister team has been a masterclass in personal and professional growth. This season, his self-assessment reflects a strong evolution:
"I feel I'm a more complete driver now," Tsunoda stated in a conversation with Motorsport.com. "When I look from an outside perspective, previously, even [though] my one-lap performance or my driving was okay, I think the radio communications, emotional control was lacking quite a lot—a big step when I compare to Daniel, for example."
However, despite his own confidence and the backing he receives from figures like advisor Helmut Marko, team principal Christian Horner remains unconvinced that Tsunoda is primed for the pressures that Milton Keynes offers. Currently, the Japanese driver isn't set to replace Sergio Perez, but his contribution to the sister team this year alongside Daniel Ricciardo has showed just how capable he is.
Although Tsunoda’s desire for promotion is palpable — "I just keep focused on what I can do but obviously, I'm feeling ready to fight against higher positions and teams, and also fight against Max. But they have to decide," he articulates a clear understanding of the importance of a rounded skill set. "If you want to go to a top team, those things will be very important because top teams are expecting a more complete driver."
His focus remains unwavering in the face of a potential move.
"I believe in myself, and I am finding more control, more consistency. I'm very happy that I am able to hit the target every time. This what I have to do, just focus on that rather than having to focus on rumors or whatever," he said. His contract extension through 2025 shows confidence from the team in his trajectory:
"They know my performance and they are happy with my performance... I just have to keep performing, keep making them happy consistently and, hopefully, things will come naturally."