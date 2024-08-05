Yuki Tsunoda Receives Key Advice From Former Champion - 'I'd Be On The Phone To Aston Martin'
1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill has suggested that Yuki Tsunoda should consider options beyond his current team, VCARB/RB. Despite the Japanese driver's superior season performance compared to teammate Daniel Ricciardo, his prospects within the Red Bull Racing family remain uncertain.
Hill, voicing his opinion on the F1 Nation podcast, pointed out that it could benefit Tsunoda if he were to reach out to Aston Martin, especially with Honda poised to partner with the team. He commented, as quoted by Crash.net:
“If I was him I’d be on the phone to Aston Martin because he’s Japanese and they’ve got Honda coming."
The advice comes amidst a puzzling scenario where Tsunoda, despite outperforming Ricciardo in the 2024 season across all metrics, finds his advancement into Red Bull stalled. The Austrian team has decided to retain Sergio Perez for the upcoming seasons, sidelining speculations that either Ricciardo or Red Bull junior Liam Lawson might step up. Tsunoda has publicly stated that he feels he should be considered for the role, which Hill has agreed with. He continued:
“He’s right in saying that I can’t understand it and it doesn’t make any sense.
“When you see pictures of Max leaving the circuit in a helicopter with Daniel Ricciardo, and there’s all smiles. You get the feeling of Danny Ric and Max. Max would be quite happy with Danny Ric as a teammate.
“If his power is such in that team he can almost influence that decision then I do think the pressure is on to get Danny in there."
Despite the ambiguity over his future at Red Bull, Tsunoda remains in a precarious but promising position. Ricciardo’s future with the team has also attracted attention, with Hill noting:
“They’ve given him a second lease of life by encouraging him. His performances have been getting stronger. There’s no question about it.”
Tsunoda has been supported by Honda throughout his Formula 1 career. With Honda becoming Aston Martin's engine partner from 2026 and questions surrounding Lance Stroll's future with the Silverstone-based squad, many have drawn links between the Japanese driver making the move to Aston Martin in the future.
The Japanese driver is currently running in twelfth position in the Drivers' Standings with 22 points, ten points ahead of his teammate Daniel Ricciardo who is just behind him in 13th position. RB finds itself in sixth position in the Constructors' Championship with 34 points ahead of Haas with 27 points.