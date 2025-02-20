Yuki Tsunoda Reveals Initial Reaction After Red Bull 2025 Seat Rejection
VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda has shared his initial reaction to being rejected for the 2025 Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen. Tsunoda, who was eager to join Red Bull Racing, was evaluated alongside Liam Lawson in the second half of the 2024 season. However, despite his greater experience, Red Bull ultimately chose the Kiwi driver over him.
Following Sergio Perez's ousting, Red Bull assessed the two candidates closely but eventually chose Lawson, citing his ability to perform under pressure as the decisive factor. As a result, Tsunoda remains with VCARB and enters his fifth year with the team.
Speculation suggests this could be the Japanese driver's final year with the Red Bull family, especially after team principal Christian Horner stated following the 2024 season that he had spent too much time with a junior F1 team. Tsunoda’s departure could become a reality after 2025, given his strong ties to Red Bull engine supplier Honda, which will leave the team to partner with Aston Martin in 2026.
Despite his strong desire to race alongside the four-time world champion, Tsunoda said he was mentally prepared for his rejection and wasn't disappointed when the announcement was made after the Abu Dhabi season finale. Speaking ahead of the F1 75 season launch in London, he explained to the media, including F1 on SI:
“Last year’s things I’ve already kind of parked and put out of my head, to be honest. At the moment they officially announced it, I didn’t actually feel super angry or disappointed.
“Maybe I was prepared inside my head at some point. In the end, whether I’m at Racing Bulls, VCARB or Red Bull, the things I have to do are the same.
“I’ve just got to stick to what I’m doing. I understand why they chose Liam. It is what it is – there are things I can’t control. I’ll just keep focused on myself and try to prove myself more.”
Tsunoda's VCARB contract expires after the 2025 season. Despite his future seeming uncertain with the Red Bull family, he expressed his desire to stay, given the bond that has formed over the past five years. He said:
“Maybe our team will change its name again next year so it’s a different team! Let’s see. It depends on my performance.
“Obviously I would like to stay in this Red Bull family, if it’s Red Bull Racing that’s amazing, if not then I’d still love to be in this part of the team.
“I’ve already been in this team for five years and I feel connected to the people here, which is very important as a driver to develop myself and focus on what I want to do. I feel a lot of support from them, which means a lot to me. Whatever happens, there can be interesting options.”