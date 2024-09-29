Yuki Tsunoda Takes Part In Red Bull F1 Outing Amid Sergio Perez Uncertainty
VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda, who dreams of racing in one of Red Bull's F1 cars in the future, had a go in the team's 2012 RB8 F1 car during an event in Taiwan where he not only showcased the thrilling sound of the V8 power unit but also delighted fans with smoky donuts.
The Japanese driver has consistently expressed his desire to race for Red Bull, even stating his willingness to take on Max Verstappen. His performances this season seem to back up his ambition, as he’s outshined former teammate Daniel Ricciardo in most Grands Prix.
According to a recent report, Tsunoda thrilled thousands of excited fans during an event in Taichung, where he drove Sebastian Vettel's 2012 championship-winning Red Bull RB8. The car was painted in Red Bull's current matte livery.
Unfortunately, Tsunoda's run came to an abrupt end when smoke was spotted emanating from the back of the car. He was forced to stop mid-run, as Red Bull mechanics quickly responded to extinguish the flames to prevent further damage. The incident occurred due to a breakdown of the Renault V8 engine.
Tsunoda certainly didn't leave Taiwan feeling disappointed despite the engine failure. The VCARB driver appeared to relish his outing while Formula 1 took a break following the Singapore GP. However, with Red Bull being his ultimate goal, he revealed in an interview last month that he "won't make life easy" for Verstappen if he were promoted to the Milton Keynes outfit. He told the media:
"I think I can fight hard with him.
"I won't make life easy for him, for sure.
"Obviously, he's very fast and he's very consistent. So drivers' championship-wise, I wouldn't say I have massive confidence that I can straight away beat him in the drivers' championship from the first year."
Although Tsunoda is confident of his potential to match Verstappen's speed at Red Bull, he understands the immense value of learning from the three-time world champion. He particularly respects Verstappen's exceptional skill in navigating changing weather conditions, noting how this talent enables him to excel in situations that solely depend on the driver's performance. He added:
"I have confidence that I can fight hard against him, and [there is] a lot of things I can learn, especially consistency with any conditions like half-wet, dry, dry-wet, wet conditions.
"Multiple condition changes, he's always somehow adapted really, really well. That's why he was very consistent last year, being able to 19 races and last year, there were a lot of multiple weather changes [during races] and those moments won't be as much car-performance dominated.
"If you're a really bad driver and driving a good car, you're still bad driver and will easily lose positions, so that's why he's [Verstappen] able to win consistently. So, those things, for sure, I can learn a lot."