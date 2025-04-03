Yuki Tsunoda Thanks Old Team in Heartwarming Post
Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is set to make his debut with the senior team this weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix, departing from the team he has been with for over four years.
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has experienced multiple name changes in recent years, particularly when Tsunoda joined the team; at that time, it was referred to as AlphaTauri.
Yuki entered Formula 1 at the age of 20 and has matured and developed while at the Red Bull junior team.
Now that he has been signed to replace Liam Lawson at Red Bull, Tsunoda took the time to thank VCARB for his time at the team.
"I want to send a massive thank you to everyone at for the last four and a half years I spent with the team," Tsunoda wrote on an X post.
"As soon as i joined i always felt incredibly welcome and comfortable."
"I moved to italy shortly after joining AlphaTauri in 2021 and it has been my home away from home ever since."
"I was always treated like family, invited into their homes, playing football or padel with the team after work, and that is something I will never forget."
"Thank you for the amazing memories and the best of luck for the rest of the season!"
During his tenure with the Red Bull junior team, Yuki outperformed several drivers, including Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson, and Nyck de Vries, while remaining competitive with the established driver Pierre Gasly.
Tsunoda has consistently elevated the car to a level higher than anticipated, demonstrating an impressive ability to overtake.
No senior F1 official has praised Tsunoda more than Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies, who has gushed and vouched for the Japanese driver's progression.
“We’re incredibly proud of Yuki earning his well-deserved move to Oracle Red Bull Racing,” Mekies said.
“His progress last year, and more recently from the very start of 2025, has been nothing less than sensational."
“Personally, and collectively, it has been an immense privilege to witness those progresses for all of us in Faenza and in Milton Keynes."
"Yuki’s energy and positivity has lightened up every corner of our factories and of our garage and he will always be a Racing Bull!"
"We wish him all the success he deserves at [Red Bull].”
VCARB is now set to receive the services of Liam Lawson, who has impressed with the team over the past few years.
The Red Bull junior car seemingly has much better handling characteristics compared to the Red Bull, which appears to be driveable only for Max Verstappen.
Tsunoda will have a low bar to meet, given Lawson's early struggles, but his experience could be the x-factor that finally solves the second Red Bull seat issue.