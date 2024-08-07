Zak Brown Reignites Red Bull Cost Cap Allegations In Brutal Christian Horner 'Transparency' Jibe
McLaren CEO Zak Brown reignited the issue of Red Bull's 2021 cost cap breach in a recent interview, specifically targeting team principal Christian Horner. Brown highlighted the lack of transparency and questioned the integrity of the process, asserting that his focus is on "protecting" the sport.
Horner has mostly been at the receiving end of allegations from Brown as the competition between the two top teams in Formula 1 intensifies. McLaren trails Red Bull by just 42 points in the Constructors' Championship and with ten races yet to go after the summer break, the competition could reach its peak.
Brown has revived the issue of Red Bull's budget cap breach, for which the team was penalized by the FIA. The McLaren CEO continues to use this point to challenge Christian Horner to take responsibility and maintain integrity in the sport. In an interview with BBC Sport, the McLaren CEO said:
"I've known Christian for about 25, 30 years. We used to race against each other. I would say we used to get on.
"I believe in transparency. I believe in putting your hand up when you get something wrong. The cost cap, the excuses behind that, I never really heard a 'we just got it wrong'. I heard excuses and not taking ownership.
"When someone breaches the cost cap, and doesn't seem to kind of take it seriously, that's kind of hitting the integrity and core of the sport.
"To me, it's not personal. It's protecting our sport.
"And when I see things not consistent with our values, I'm going to speak up about it because it's important people understand where we're coming from.
"I realize that's not necessarily always going to be popular, or make friends with everyone in the pit lane, but as long as I'm friends with McLaren, our fans, our partners, that's what's most important to me."
When Red Bull's cost cap problem came to light, Brown wrote a letter to the FIA stating that Red Bull's act constituted "cheating." As reported by RacingNews365.com, he said:
"The overspend breach, and possibly the procedural breaches, constitute cheating by offering a significant advantage across technical, sporting and financial regulations."
Brown argued that Red Bull deserved a more severe punishment than just a financial penalty for its breach. He advocated for additional sporting sanctions alongside any financial repercussions. The governing body heeded his call and imposed a 10 percent reduction in Red Bull's allowed wind tunnel time for a year.
In addition to addressing the cost cap issue, Brown was also pivotal in highlighting Horner's 'inappropriate behavior scandal,' which involved new allegations from a female employee against Horner. Although an internal Red Bull investigation initially cleared Horner of any misconduct, a second inquiry is now underway following the complainant's appeal.
The details of the incident were kept confidential, but both Brown and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff called for transparency, especially after an anonymous email was sent to all team bosses, the FOM, and the FIA, disclosing information about the matter.