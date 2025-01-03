Zhou Guanyu Breaks Silence After F1 Exit: 'I Want to Come Back'
Zhou Guanyu, the former F1 driver hailing from China, has recently spoken out about his departure from Formula 1, expressing a desire to rejoin the sport in the future. As the first Chinese driver to compete in F1, Zhou's journey is historic, and he is proud of the path he has paved for future generations.
Reflecting on his career, Zhou feels that there remains more to be accomplished within the sport, and his legacy as both the first and only driver from his country is something he holds dearly. He wants his story to inspire other aspiring drivers from his home country.
Zhou's rise in motorsports was marked by successes in lower categories like F4, F3, and F2, and he was initially brought up through the ranks by Ferrari’s academy before moving to Renault's academy, where his talents continued to thrive. He had his first taste of the premier racing class during a practice session with Alpine at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix. Unfortunately, Zhou didn’t land a spot with Alpine for 2022. Nevertheless, he secured a place with Alfa Romeo, the Sauber-operated team. There, he raced alongside the famed Valtteri Bottas for a full three seasons.
Throughout his stint with Sauber, Zhou found the team's performance variable, with limited opportunities to showcase his capabilities due to some challenges during the 2024 season. Despite these setbacks, Zhou cherished milestones such as scoring points during his debut Grand Prix in Bahrain and his part in the Chinese Grand Prix, his home race. These highlights were large parts of his career, giving him the satisfaction he needed amid the team's rough time in the ground effect era.
Looking back at his unforgettable experience as a trailblazer, Zhou said the following, via Formula 1:
"I think for me, I left enough legacy for just [being] the Chinese Formula 1 driver," adding that the absence of another driver from China in the next decade is unlikely unless he returns.
The 2024 season was a turning point for Zhou. He faced several challenges early in the year, such as inconsistent pit stops that led to a struggled start of the season. Yet, looking back, Zhou could see the silver lining, adding that the latter stages offered valuable learning experiences despite his machinery not being good enough.
"Honestly, I think [it] probably came from the last few races, because at the beginning of the year things were working right, but then we had an issue in the [pit] stops."
This tenacity though difficult made him grow as a driver.
"Even with me announcing I was leaving the team, I still feel like it’s very easy to say it’s a season to forget. I wanted to show what I can do, I wanted to leave F1 in the best way I could imagine – not just for myself, for the paddock watching me."
The job wasn't complete however because Zhou is not ready to retire. “I want to come back. That’s what was always in my mind. I knew my full potential [being shown] wasn’t the case before the points. We got something we’ve deserved for a long time.” The uncertainty of his role in 2025 looms over him, but he remains driven, maintaining an optimistic view, “I think my next [step] will be staying in the paddock. I don’t know where I’m going, we’re still working on the future… There are a few different interests we have and then [it is] all about trying to be there.”
For Zhou, acknowledging the unpredictability of the sport is key, highlighting that "Everything is independent, everything is unknown with so many newcomers [rookie drivers] to the grid. I just want to be ready [so] when there’s a chance or opportunity, I’m ready to jump in.”
Zhou's shoes at Sauber will be filled by seasoned driver Nico Hulkenberg and the F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto in 2025, as the team readies for its change to Audi for 2026.
"I feel a great honor to be the first person, but also becoming a massive inspiration for the young kids growing up, which is a lot of pressure but also a nice honor to have.
"On the other side, worldwide I don’t want to just be remembered as the first Chinese driver. I want people to think that sports are probably not prioritized for us as a country, but I can still be there and be very good at it."