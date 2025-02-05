F1Briefings

Zhou Guanyu Confirms F1 Role For 2025

Zhou Guanyu will join Ferrari as a reserve driver for the 2025 F1 season.

Lydia Mee

Nov 23, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu of China (24) arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix drivers parade at the Las Vegas Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Zhou Guanyu has confirmed his role with Ferrari's Formula 1 team for the upcoming 2025 season, taking on the position of a reserve driver.

This marks a reunion with the Italian racing powerhouse for Zhou, who was previously part of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy between 2015 and 2018. In this role, Zhou will share responsibilities with Antonio Giovinazzi, who has been in this role since 2017.

Not only is he celebrated as the first Chinese driver in Formula 1 history, but Zhou also has an impressive racing career. Zhou competed for Alfa Romeo during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, continuing under the Kick Sauber brand in 2024. Over his career so far, Zhou has participated in 68 Grands Prix, scored 16 points, and recorded the fastest lap twice.

Zhou’s journey began in karting before he transitioned to the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2015. With Ferrari’s support, he competed in the Formula 4 and Formula 3 races, laying a strong foundation for his future in motorsport. After his time at the academy, he moved on to the Formula 2 circuit, where he achieved five race victories and stood on the podium 20 times over three seasons.

As for Antonio Giovinazzi, his continued role as a Ferrari reserve driver complements Zhou's return. Beyond his duties with Ferrari, Antonio competes in the World Endurance Championship.

This comes after Sauber decided to part ways with the Chinese driver and his former teammate Valtteri Bottas. Sauber now heads into the 2025 season with an all-new driver line-up of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Lydia Mee
LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

