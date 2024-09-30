Zhou Guanyu's Options For A 2025 Seat Away From F1 Diminish As Contract Expiry Looms
Sauber F1 driver Zhou Guanyu will likely not compete in Formula 1 next year, as the last remaining seat is expected to be taken by Valtteri Bottas for the 2025 season. Unfortunately for the Chinese driver, his prospects of securing a seat in Formula E are also bleak due to a scarcity of available positions.
Guanyu has made peace with the fact that this could be his last Formula 1 season with the Hinwil outfit, which is set to be fully taken over by Audi in 2026. While Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has been chosen as one of the team's new drivers for the next year, the other seat, which is the last available seat in the premier class, is yet to be filled.
Although there were multiple contenders for the coveted seat, including F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto and Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, Audi is expected to select Valtteri Bottas. This development leaves Guanyu exploring alternative options, including a potential move to Formula E, especially with China leading the electric car market in the world. Unfortunately for him, there are no available seats in the electric series for the 2025 season.
A seat with the Chinese team ERT could have been a promising opportunity for the current Sauber driver, but the team has opted to extend the contracts of both Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara. Nevertheless, Guanyu remains focused on securing a future seat in Formula 1, as racing in the top tier has always been his dream. He recognizes that his next move should not hinder his chances of returning to F1. Guanyu revealed that he is not overly worried about his racing career, but reiterated that a position in Formula 1 remains his top priority. Speaking to the media, he said:
"Wherever I go, I need to make sure that the door in F1 doesn't close at that time because I think a lot of drivers still make their comeback.
"I am not worried about my racing career. I'm thinking about my Formula 1 career more than that, which is really nice to have. As a kid growing up, to get other very top teams in other series poaching, I think was a good thing.
"I want to stay here many more years."
The 25-year-old driver admitted that he was willing to wait for another F1 opportunity for up to two years. He said:
"But then if I waited more than one or two years, then I'll probably take my exit in this championship. But at the moment, I'm just focused on a Formula One drive."