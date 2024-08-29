Zhou Gunayu Opens Up On Pressure As Sauber Contract Expiry Looms
Zhou Guanyu is determined to secure his place on the Formula 1 grid for the 2025 season with Sauber. However, his future remains uncertain as Sauber has yet to confirm its second driver for the upcoming campaign. The team, which will rebrand as Audi in 2026, has already secured Nico Hulkenberg with a long-term contract, leaving Zhou's position in question.
Guanyu faces competition from his current teammate, Valtteri Bottas, and other potential contenders for the seat. The situation has become even more competitive with the recent appointment of a new management structure at Audi, led by former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.
Zhou sees the upcoming races as crucial opportunities to showcase his talent and prove that he deserves to be signed for the next season. With Binotto's influence and the looming transition to Audi, Zhou is under pressure to deliver strong performances to secure his place on the grid.
In an exclusive interview with RacingNews365 Zhou reflected on the driver market:
“I don't feel there were any surprises with the announcements people were having."
“For me, we're talking about it, and it's clear here, there's a seat available, but obviously there are drivers fighting for it, and I'm one of them. So it's going to be up to the performances, I can show in the next few races."
With limited options for 2025, Zhou has made it clear that he is not considering alternatives outside of F1, as he believes this would likely mark the end of his career in the sport. His focus remains firmly on securing his place on the grid for the upcoming seasons. He continued:
“For me, I still have eyes on F1. I don't feel like it's time yet for me to step into a different championship.
“I feel once you step into that, it's difficult to make a comeback - almost impossible."
“You either step away, not do anything, or you just do another championship and have a different career to finish it off.
“So of course I want it to be the first [choice] which is the one still involving this championship. We’ll see in the end what we’ll do.”
Guanyu wants to improve his performance after a disappointing 20th-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix. This weekend F1 will travel to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.
Other drivers yet to secure a contract for 2025 are Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Logan Sargeant. However, the latter has just been replaced mid-season at Williams and has been linked to an IndyCar move.