Alpine F1 Goes into 2025 Season on the Backfoot As Team Stuck With 2024 Chassis - Report
The Alpine F1 team introduced its 2025 season with a vibrant launch at London's 02 Arena. Their new livery is certainly eye-catching, but according to Italian outlet AutoSprint (via Marca), the change is only skin deep.
Over the past few seasons, Alpine has seen moments of success, like their impressive showing in the 2024 season at the São Paulo Grand Prix. On that rainy day, former driver Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly managed to climb the podium, securing second and third respectively.
Yet, despite such highlights, Alpine concluded their 2024 campaign just sixth in the Constructors' Championship. Entering 2025, the team introduces Jack Doohan, stepping up from reserve to a full-time seat alongside Gasly, following Ocon's departure to Haas. This decision, announced in August 2024, is a fresh start for the team who is now receiving input from Flavio Briatore.
The A525 car, however, isn't seeing a major change ahead of the 2026 regulation changes. This year, the car features minimal updates as they run the same chassis from the 2024 season, now named A525 - 05. It's clear that they are reserving resources for their 2026 challenger, using this year as a transitional period before they begin utilizing Mercedes powertrains.
New sponsorship deals have been a vital part of Alpine's 2025 season. Partnerships with companies like Eni, MSC, OAKBERRY, and Arctic Wolf inject fresh funding and support for an aspiring campaign titled "Rise Higher", an optimistic nod toward better performance after a difficult few seasons.
Pierre Gasly laid out realistic goals for the team:
"We want to be in the top five of the constructors' standings. It's achievable. Deep down, I would like more, but we have to be objective and know that it will be a tight, competitive grid and I don't expect a massive change."
The leadership team, with personnel like Oliver Oakes, Team Principal, and Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, alongside Executive Advisor Briatore, are steering the team through this important moment. As they launch into the 2025 season, they are already eyeing a future with new technical regulations and the need for a realignment of their processes, all while maintaining a good level of performance this year.
Alpine is set to reveal its new machinery during a shakedown in Bahrain on February 24. Both Gasly and Doohan will get behind the wheel for a 200km-limited session to sound out the car.
