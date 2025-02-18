Alpine Rumored To Take Key Sponsor From Aston Martin
Alpine is reportedly on the verge of securing sponsorship agreements with MSC Cruises and Aston Martin lubricants partner Valvoline for the 2025 Formula 1 season. Though there is no official confirmation from the team yet, it is rumored that Valvoline could end its partnership with Aston Martin in favor of Alpine.
In 2023, Valvoline secured a long-term partnership to become Aston Martin's official lubricants provider. PlanetF1 reports that the partnership was included in an F1 2026 technical collaboration agreement signed by Aston Martin and partners Aramco and Honda last September.
Sport Business states that apart from Valvoline, MSC Cruises is also set to become the Enstone outfit's key sponsor. For the 2025 season, MSC is set to be the title sponsor for three races: the Brazilian, Austrian, and United States Grands Prix. The company has been a global Formula 1 partner since 2022 and extended its deal with the World Championship through 2026.
The speculation came to light days after Alpine signed a huge deal with the Italian energy company Eni for the 2025 season, becoming its energy and fuel partner. As part of the deal, Eni's branding will feature prominently on Alpine's 2025 A525 F1 car, as well as on the team's race overalls and helmets. Alpine's executive advisor, Flavio Briatore said in a statement:
“It is with immense pride that we welcome Eni back to Formula One with BWT Alpine Formula One Team. Eni formed a great part of our history at this team and has also, in the past, been an important partner in Formula One.
"We share common goals and objectives, especially in regard to energy efficiency, sustainability, and future bio-gasoline products. To have them back on board at BWT Alpine Formula One Team is great and we look forward to doing many exciting things together in future both on and off the track.”
CEO of Renault Group, Luca de Meo added:
“The beauty of automotive is that it’s a team sport. This has never been more true, as we have to reinvent mobility. When it comes to developing innovative solutions, nothing can beat the combined expertise and skills of great companies.
"That’s why I’m so thrilled about this partnership we are striking with Eni, in F1 and also to explore new opportunities for shared and efficient mobility. Together, we have the potential to push boundaries."
CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi said:
“Today we have signed a significant agreement allowing Eni and Renault Group to combine the industrial standing and technological leadership that the two companies represent in their respective sectors with the aim of opening new paths of development in areas fundamental to sustainable transport. The introduction of bio-gasoline testing through BWT Alpine Formula One Team is equally important as it reflects F1’s continuous pursuit of absolute technological excellence in engine development and performance."