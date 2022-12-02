F1 News: Portugal reportedly in talks for 2023 calendar return

Skip to main content
Reports are circulating about Portimao potentially returning to the F1 calendar next season after losing out on its calendar slot in 2022.

The Portuguese GP made its long-awaited return to the calendar in the covid-affected 2020 season, being called upon by Formula 1 as the sport scrambled to put together a schedule of races. 

Portimao also stayed on the calendar the following year before losing out in the 2022 season.

There has been uncertainty and speculation surrounding the 2023 Chinese GP for several weeks now, owing to the nature of China's covid policy. 

Whilst there is still some hope that the situation could change, it seems increasingly likely that Shanghai International will still be absent from the calendar. 

In theory, the cancellation of the Chinese GP could result in another race taking its place. However, Stefano Domenicali has refuted this. 

The F1 CEO has emphasised that no decision has yet been taken, although it seems increasingly likely that next year's 24-race calendar could become one less.

There is little indication that another venue - such as Portimao - will replace China on the 2023 schedule. 

Amidst this backdrop, rumours of the Portuguese GP making a return have emerged, with the Portuguese outlet B24 among those reporting on Portimao's imminent return.

Portimao is certainly capable of hosting an F1 race next season, and there seems to be enthusiasm amongst its organisers to our Portugal back on the calendar. 

However, next year's record-breaking 24-race calendar is already the subject of significant debate and contention, so it seems unlikely that any of the teams will be interested in replacing Shanghai.

In many ways, whether the teams want the 24-race calendar is largely irrelevant.

That said, losing China from the 2023 calendar would only drop next year's schedule to 23 races, which is also an all-time high in the sport. 

With this in mind, Stefano Domenicali might not feel overly enthusiastic about negotiating Portimao as a replacement. 

Formula 1 also seems intent on expanding the calendar beyond Europe, so the accuracy of these reports remains doubtful.

