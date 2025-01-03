F1 Rumor: 2025 Red Bull RB21 Design Changes Outlined By Insider
Potential changes to Red Bull's RB21 have been discussed ahead of its anticipated unveiling at the F1 75 event set for February 18th at London's O2 Arena. It seems that the new RB21 will be a mere evolution of its predecessor, the RB20, instead of a revolution. While those attending might only see an RB20 adorned with updated livery and sponsor tweaks, the team will likely showcase the entirety of these changes when they begin testing.
The development of the car has been defined as evolutionary rather than a revolutionary step forward. This distinction is crucial. Since significant changes to technical regulations aren't due until 2026, teams like Red Bull must perfect what they already have as the grid converges on a 'perfect' design.
"Whispers" from the Red Bull camp suggest a keen focus on particular areas of the car, such as the floor and diffuser, aiming to improve the operating window of their machinery that they struggled with last year.
Aerodynamics remain a cornerstone of the RB21's development strategy, with special attention given to improving the car's floor and diffuser design. These components play a pivotal role in ensuring the car stays glued to the track while maximizing speed across different conditions. Red Bull is also paying close attention to how the car handles kerbs and bumps, learning from past struggles to ensure smoother operation, particularly on tracks like Monaco, where they struggled last year.
There are also rumors of a new flexible front wing designed to improve balance and tire performance. Additionally, changes to the rear suspension system seem to be on the docket. Testing in Bahrain will give us more incite on these potential areas of development
X (formerly Twitter) user Dr. Obbs, a respected voice on the scene with a connection to Red Bull, offered insights during this period of speculation.
“The RB21 to be revealed at the F1 75 event live at the O2 on February 18th. My guess is that this will be the RB20 with a slightly modified livery only with changes to some sponsors like BYBIT, etc…," he stated. "I would guess we won’t see the actual car until testing.”
He dove deeper into the car's development:
“From the whispers and chatter I’ve heard, the RB21 is more likely to be an evolutionary development from the RB20, but the team has been pushing hard to develop a few revolutionary solutions in key areas of the car. The floor and diffuser (boat and volume) will be a heavy focus for 2025, with targeted intention to bring a wider range of operation over a larger set of corners and track types.”
"I would also assume that a new flexible front wing will also be a key development this winter to help with overall balance and Tyre performance. I haven’t been able to confirm, but I also believe there will be some attention given to the rear suspension to try and unlock more performance and stability.
"I also haven’t been able to doubly confirm this, so right now IT’S JUST A RUMOR, but the RB21 crash test may have been successfully passed…. So take that with a grain of salt...”
Notably absent from this year's design process is Adrian Newey. Known for his talent in aerodynamics and car design, Newey's departure is a big shift for Red Bull. Despite this, team principal Christian Horner believes in the squad's talent, and has confidence that they will deliver competitively without Newey's direct influence.
Consultant Helmut Marko has also commented on the design direction of the Milton Keynes machinery:
"The concept is done, the car is done," Marko stated. "We're now going into the final steps. We're seeing where we can lose some weight.
"The assignment for the engineers was to create a car that has a more wide working window and that is not so critical in the limiting areas so that it isn't hard for a driver to control."
The need for an impressive RB21 springs, in part, from Red Bull's performance in the tumultuous 2024 season, where McLaren and Ferrari took the lead in the Constructor's Standings. As the 2025 season approaches, Red Bull is determined to regain its standing, especially given the looming 2026 regulatory shift.