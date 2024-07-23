F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey Approached With €100 Million Offer
Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has reportedly been approached by Aston Martin with a staggering €100 million offer for the next four seasons in Formula 1. The design guru is set to conclude his 19-year tenure with Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025.
Newey, the genius behind the fastest cars of the ground effect era, has been contemplating his future in Formula 1. He has indicated that he intends to take his time before reaching a final decision, potentially waiting until the end of August this year.
Among the several teams reported to have approached Newey, Ferrari, and Aston Martin garnered the most attention. Notably, there was a rumor that the design guru had advanced to salary negotiations with the Maranello outfit before the deal reportedly fell through.
As per a report by German publication F1-Insider, Aston Martin is currently the frontrunner to secure Newey’s signature, with team owner Lawrence Stroll reportedly willing to offer the sport's most successful designer up to €100 million (£84 million).
Adding to the speculation, former Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan, who is both a close friend and manager of Newey, humorously hinted at the potential move by saying in an interview, "My name is Newey, Adrian Newey!"— a playful nod to the famous James Bond catchphrase, with ‘007’ known for driving Aston Martins. However, Jordan stressed that the joke should not be interpreted as confirmation of Newey's next move to the Silverstone outfit.
Another clue that supports Newey's probable future move to Aston Martin is his visit to the outfit's factory in June. The spokesperson told PlanetF1.com:
“The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus, and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.
“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”