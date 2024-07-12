F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey Declines Ferrari Offer As More Details Revealed On Future
Red Bull Chief Technology Officer Adrian Newey, who announced his upcoming departure from the team in May, is likely to choose between two English-based teams, McLaren and Aston Martin, rather than considering a move to Ferrari, according to the Italian media.
Newey, the mastermind behind the immense success of Red Bull's ground effect era cars, will stay with the team until the end of the first quarter of 2025. His exit announcement has ignited widespread speculation about his next move. While many teams were rumored to be vying for his expertise, Ferrari emerged as a particularly prominent contender.
According to a report by Motorsport.com, Ferrari pursued Newey relentlessly, with team principal Fred Vasseur even presenting a formal offer. However, the 65-year-old technical head preferred a consultant-specific role. This preference, however, did not align with Ferrari's desire for an on-site project head. Not to mention the salary demands of Newey which Ferrari could not come to terms with.
It is reported that Newey was simultaneously in talks with multiple teams, including Williams, Aston Martin, and McLaren, before narrowing down to the final two. Speculation suggests that the departure of Aston Martin CEO Martin Whitmarsh may be linked to Newey's potential onboarding. Whitmarsh, who ousted Newey from McLaren in 2005 in a contentious manner, was not favored by Newey.
According to the report, Aston Martin is currently leading the race to sign the legendary aerodynamicist. Newey recently enjoyed a private tour of Aston Martin's state-of-the-art facilities near Silverstone, fueling speculation that the team may secure his expertise.
However, McLaren is also believed to be in talks with the 65-year-old over a sensational return to Woking. Newey worked with the Papaya team between 1997 and 2005 before joining the Red Bull in 2006. However, we may not know about Newey's choice until September at the earliest, due to an agreement with Red Bull that prevents him from announcing his terms until that deadline has passed.