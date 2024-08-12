F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey's $100 Million Contract Is Finalized With Announcement Expected Imminently
Adrian Newey has reportedly sealed a groundbreaking $100 million deal with Aston Martin, concluding his prolific tenure with Red Bull Racing. Set to begin in early 2025, Newey's contract spans three years and involves compensation that doubles his previous earnings at Red Bull.
Robert Doornbos, a former Red Bull F1 driver, confirmed via LinkedIn, as quoted by Planet F1:
“Newey was Aston Martin’s top priority and the deal is now finalised.
“Set to earn $100 million over three years, twice his Red Bull salary, Newey will have major input in technical decisions.
“Aston Martin, with its state-of-the-art factory completed last year, likely attracted him with its advanced technology, including a new wind tunnel.
“The official announcement is expected in September.”
Before the agreement with Aston Martin was reached, Newey was in talks with Ferrari. However, Doornbos explained:
“Newey’s demands were high.
“He sought a salary double what he earned at Red Bull and greater control over technical staff. This proved too much for Ferrari’s team boss, Frederic Vasseur, and the negotiations ultimately fell through.”
If the reports are true, Newey arrives at Aston Martin ahead of the major F1 regulation changes slated for 2026. His role will primarily focus on leading the design of the 2026 car, an opportunity that could propel Aston Martin significantly ahead in the competitive queue, leveraging its newly enhanced technical facilities.
Over his illustrious career, Newey has amassed over 200 race wins, along with 12 Constructors' titles and 13 Drivers' titles, showcasing his unmatched ability to influence F1 racing dynamics profoundly. This move not only reveals Aston Martin's commitment to escalating their competitive standing but also marks a significant moment in F1, as noted by the additional signings of top professionals like Andy Cowell and Enrico Cardile, coupled with establishing a works partnership deal with Honda from the 2026 season.
Newey explained his exit from Red Bull in the press release from the team when the announcement was first made earlier this year, stating:
“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team. However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the Team my focus will lie there.
"I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication and hard work. It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering Team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set. On a personal note, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya for their unwavering support during my time at Red Bull, and Christian, who has not only been my business partner but also a friend of our respective families. Also, thanks to Oliver Mintzlaff for his stewardship and Eddie Jordan, my close friend and manager."