F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey To Receive Share In Aston Martin After Red Bull Exit In Multi-Million Deal
Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey, who announced his departure in May, is rumored to join Aston Martin for the 2025 season, with an official announcement expected on September 10. Rumors indicate that Newey's deal with the Silverstone team could include a £20 million-per-year contract along with a potential stake in the company.
Formula 1's aero guru, known for his stellar career in the premier class of motorsport, played an important role in securing 12 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' titles for Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull since 1991.
Red Bull's dominance in the ground effect era, which began in 2022, is courtesy of Newey's title contender creation. Last year, the RB19 F1 car, designed by the 65-year-old expert, aided the team in winning 21 out of the 22 races, and 19 of those were won by Max Verstappen.
Newey has also been rumored to be in talks with several other teams, such as Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, and Williams, about a potential future move. However, Aston Martin appears to be the front-runner, especially after Newey was seen visiting the team's new £200 million factory at Silverstone and considering its ambitious plans, which include a partnership with engine supplier Honda starting in 2026 when the sport enters a new era of regulations.
As per a report by The Times, Newey will become a shareholder at Aston Martin as part of a million-dollar deal. The statement read:
"Design guru Adrian Newey is set to become an Aston Martin shareholder as part of a lucrative multimillion-pound deal to join the Formula 1 team."
Aston Martin appears to have made a substantial offer to secure Newey's expertise, particularly after team owner Lawrence Stroll admitted to having been in discussions with him for several years and expressed his strong desire to bring him on board. He told Bloomberg:
"Adrian and I have been talking not only for months but actually for years.
"Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in F1 based on his track record and history.
"So I'd be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other F1 team on the grid would feel exactly the same."
When asked if Newey would join Aston Martin, Stroll answered:
"I certainly hope so."
Currently fifth in the Constructors' Championship, Aston Martin has witnessed a sharp decline in performance after a strong start to the 2023 season, marked by several podiums from Fernando Alonso, and now struggles to consistently finish in the top 10. While Newey's potential move to the team could bring long-term benefits, his impact might only be evident by 2026.