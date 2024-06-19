F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey Visits UK-Based Team As Speculation About His Future Rises
According to a report from Formu1a.uno, Adrian Newey has been spotted visiting the Aston Martin HQ in Silverstone. Aston Martin, currently under the ownership of Lawrence Stroll, is facing a period of intense scrutiny and dissatisfaction, despite occasional flashes of potential performance in qualifying sessions. This dissatisfaction culminated recently with the AMR24's underwhelming performance post-upgrades introduced at the Imola race, pushing the team towards seeking a boost in their technical leadership.
Following engagements in high-level meetings where Aston Martin's owner Lawrence Stroll openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's trajectory, the focus has shifted toward revamping the technical team. Among notable figures being considered is Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Officer at Red Bull Racing, who is set to leave the Austrian team by the end of the first quarter in 2025.
According to the report, Newey, whose expertise on the technical side of racing is near-unparalleled, was spotted at the Aston Martin factory in Silverstone, hinting at potential talks about a switch following an initial approach during the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix earlier this season. While it remains uncertain where Newey will land after his gardening leave concludes in early 2025, his ongoing engagements with Aston Martin underscore the seriousness of their intent to revitalize their team.
In addition to Newey, Aston Martin has shown interest in Enrico Cardile, currently leading a technical resurgence at Ferrari under Fred Vasseur. However, unlike Newey, no immediate movements are anticipated regarding Cardile, who remains integral to Ferrari's current operations.
Securing a talent like Newey could serve as a pivotal moment for the British team. However, with options possibly open for Newey, including interest from other teams like Ferrari and Williams, the outcome remains a keenly watched aspect of F1's unfolding dramas.