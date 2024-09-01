F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey Will Return With This Team in 2025
Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey serves his final year with the team following his exit announcement in May. Since then, he has been connected with five different teams including Aston Martin, with three options aligning with his geographical preferences. An announcement about his next move is expected soon.
The 65-year-old design legend has crafted Red Bull’s dominant ground effect car, which began its era in 2022. The car's peak performance was witnessed last season when the RB19 secured 21 out of 22 Grand Prix victories.
Since announcing his departure, Newey has been linked to McLaren, Ferrari, and Aston Martin. However, speculation suggested Ferrari was unwilling to meet Newey's salary demands, while McLaren CEO Zak Brown indicated he was satisfied with the team's current roster of talent.
Newey's rumored move to Aston Martin gained traction after he was spotted at the team's new Silverstone facility in June, alongside reports suggesting his preference to remain based in England. These factors led many to believe that a deal with Lawrence Stroll's team was imminent.
Williams was added to the mix after BBC F1 correspondent Andrew Benson mentioned the team, along with Alpine, as other potential options for Newey. Williams Team principal James Vowles has been vocal about his plans to upgrade staff and infrastructure, with major developments aimed at the 2026 season, a year when Formula 1 enters a new era of regulations. Given Newey's preference to remain in England, Williams, headquartered in Grove, aligns well with this preference.
What adds credibility to the speculation of Newey joining Williams is the signing of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for 2025. The big announcement sent a message to the F1 paddock that Williams was now aiming higher by hiring top talent. Vowles outlined the team's long-term roadmap and planned investments to Sainz before his signing, which likely included discussions about a potential Newey recruitment. This may have influenced Sainz's decision to join Williams.
The Alpine F1 team has also emerged as a contender for Adrian Newey's services, following the appointment of Flavio Briatore as an executive advisor by Renault CEO Luca de Meo, despite Briatore's controversial history in motorsport.
Briatore has been driving significant changes at Alpine, including the recent hiring of Hitech GP director Oliver Oakes as team principal. His ambitious plan for the team involves targeting a podium finish by 2027, with efforts already underway. Newey is rumored to be part of this strategic overhaul, and the team's headquarters in Enstone, England, aligns with Newey's preference to stay in the UK.
Despite speculation, Alpine’s prospects of landing Adrian Newey seem unlikely. Current paddock rumors as per Lastwordonsports.com suggest that Aston Martin is Newey's preferred destination, with an announcement anticipated at any time in September. Newey is expected to join the team’s Silverstone project, with his full impact anticipated in the new era of Formula 1 in 2026.