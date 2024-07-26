F1 Rumor: Alpine Team Principal Bruno Famin To Be Replaced By 36-Year-Old Team Boss
Alpine is preparing for the departure of team principal Bruno Famin from the role, just shy of a year after his appointment. Rumor is that 36-year-old Oliver Oakes, founder of Hitech GP and currently overseeing the team's operations in F2 and F3, is set to replace Famin.
The Enstone outfit will, within the coming months, see its third team principal in under two seasons. This potential change follows the recent appointment of Flavio Briatore, the former Renault/Benetton team boss, as an executive advisor to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo. The timing of these moves underscores a period of significant upheaval for Alpine.
Briatore will help the team make new connections and work towards bringing it back on the racing line. He is also said to be instrumental in the ongoing talks between Alpine and Mercedes for the supply of power units from 2026 when F1 enters a new era of regulations.
Sadly, the team is reportedly facing significant turmoil, as recent reports highlight upheaval within its engine department at Viry-Chatillon. Staff have been informed that Alpine will not use the power units developed at their facility under the new 2026 regulations. This decision comes despite months of intense work on the 2026 power unit, which had been showing promising results beyond initial benchmarks.
While Alpine has yet to assess its engine options, Famin's exit marks another year of major changes for the outfit. Appointed as interim team principal following Szafnauer’s exit last year, he will continue to serve as the vice president of Alpine Motorsport.