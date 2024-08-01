F1 Rumor: Alpine To Confirm 2025 Driver Line-Up Imminently
It is reported that the Alpine F1 team will sign a deal with reserve driver Jack Doohan in 2025, who will replace outgoing driver Esteban Ocon. An official announcement is expected to be made toward the end of the summer break.
As reported by Motorsport.com, Doohan, the son of 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, had been on Alpine's radar for a while, but with Carlos Sainz holding up the driver market until recently, the wait had to extend further.
Sainz, who was most wanted by teams such as Sauber/Audi, Alpine, Mercedes, and Williams, had frozen the driver market for a few months as he preferred to consider his options. But teams that wanted to sign him couldn't sign other drivers, and vice versa.
Sainz and Williams announced a multi-year contract starting in 2025 after the Belgian Grand Prix, sparing the other drivers on the grid the opportunity to continue their negotiations. Thus, the way for Alpine to sign Doohan was clear, especially after the recent hiring of executive advisor Flavio Briatore, who is also said to have approached Sainz.
Doohan joined the Alpine Young Driver Program in 2022 after transitioning from Red Bull's junior team. Since then, he has received numerous testing opportunities in older F1 cars at iconic venues including Losail, Monza, Hungaroring, Zandvoort, Paul Ricard, and Spa. Additionally, he completed six FP1 runs with Alpine at circuits in Mexico, Abu Dhabi, Canada, and Silverstone.
Notably, Doohan has also been running in the current 2024 A524 F1 car at Spa-Francorchamps this week for a Pirelli tire test. If Alpine confirms his appointment, the 21-year-old driver would become the second rookie on the F1 grid next year, following Haas's earlier signing of Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman.
Alpine is currently placed in P8 in the Constructors' Championship with 11 points, but considering the team's current form in an underpowered car, racing for the Enstone outfit could prove challenging for the junior driver.
However, one thing is certain for Doohan - he will gain invaluable experience racing for a Formula 1 team that is currently going through a significant phase of transformation at almost every level. The team recently announced the departure of team principal Bruno Famin to another division of its parent company, Renault.
Replacing Famin is Oliver Oakes, who is set to be the second youngest team principal in F1 and is the founder of Hitech GP. Additionally, Briatore was recently appointed as an advisor. Also, Renault is ending its role as an engine supplier and becoming a customer team, having calculated the cost benefits of this option. Consequently, the development of the manufacturer's 2026 power unit, despite showing positive results, has hit a roadblock.