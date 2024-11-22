F1 Rumor: Andretti Formula 1 Approval On The Horizon As Talks Gain Pace In Las Vegas
Reports suggest that Andretti Cadillac is poised to become Formula 1's eleventh team, with General Motors taking a more prominent role in the project. While talks have reportedly gained pace in Las Vegas, an official announcement is anticipated before the Qatar Grand Prix, with the new team expected to join the grid in 2026, coinciding with the sport's new regulatory era.
In partnership with GM, Andretti Cadillac was the sole team to pass the FIA's expression of interest process and advance to F1's final approval stage last year, but its 2026 entry bid was denied on commercial grounds. F1 raised concerns, suggesting that Andretti would not bring enough value to the sport and an entry targeting 2028 might be considered more favorably.
Despite F1's decision to reject its bid, Andretti Global has pressed ahead with developing its Formula 1 program. The team has been actively expanding its operations at the Silverstone factory, recruiting extensively, including bringing on board experienced personnel like former F1 veteran Pat Symonds.
The story saw a major twist in September, when Andretti Global transitioned leadership from Michael Andretti to majority owner Dan Towriss, CEO of Group 1001. Towriss, who initially partnered with the team through Gainbridge, a subsidiary of Group 1001, now oversees its operations. According to Motorsport.com, Towriss was seen in the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock on Thursday, engaging in discussions to evaluate potential pathways for GM's entry into Formula 1.
F1 initially suggested Andretti reapply for a 2028 grid slot when GM would be prepared to supply works engines. However, sources indicate discussions could see a GM-backed team, potentially under the Cadillac banner, join as early as 2026, relying on customer engines for the initial two seasons until GM's power units are ready.
Formula.hu also reported from its paddock sources that an agreement has been finalized in Las Vegas, paving the way for an 11th team to join the Formula 1 grid. GM is expected to take on a more significant role in the project than initially anticipated. Furthermore, an official announcement is expected before the Qatar Grand Prix.
The new American team, set to receive power units from GM starting in 2028, will need a temporary solution for its first two seasons. While free to negotiate with any manufacturer, F1 regulations state that the supplier with the fewest customers must provide engines if no deal is reached. This excludes Audi and Red Bull Powertrains, leaving Honda or Ferrari as likely options. As a result, the new team is currently in talks with all potential engine suppliers.
More updates to follow.