F1 Rumor: Aston Martin Sets Sights On Max Verstappen With Discussions Reported
Aston Martin revealed yesterday that Adrian Newey will join as its managing technical partner starting in March 2025. Following the recruitment of Red Bull's former chief technical officer, Autosprint reports that Aston Martin is now setting its sights on three-time world champion Max Verstappen for the 2026 season and beyond.
The bombshell signing with Lawrence Stroll's outfit made news all day after the outfit's 10th September press conference. The aero guru is also said to have secured the team's shares, making him a co-owner of the outfit.
The highly sought-after aerodynamic expert in Formula 1 had been speculated to join several teams, including Ferrari, McLaren, Williams, Aston Martin, and Alpine. His visit to Aston Martin's new facility at Silverstone fueled speculation and intensified rumors of his potential move to Stroll's team.
According to Sky Sports F1, Newey is poised to earn a base salary of £20 million, with potential earnings rising to £30 million through bonuses. The 65-year-old's signing is part of Stroll's long-term vision for Aston Martin, aligning with the team's new facility at Silverstone, and signing with Honda as the team's power unit supplier for 2026 and beyond. Currently, Red Bull and its junior team VCARB (RB), are the only teams powered by engines from the Japanese manufacturer.
Having secured F1's top designer, a proven engine supplier, and a state-of-the-art facility, Stroll now seems to have prioritized bringing on board reigning champion Verstappen. As per the report, the Aston Martin owner is already in talks with the Dutchman, who secured 19 victories out of the 22 Grands Prix in 2023.
Fernando Alonso, currently 43 years old, is under contract with Aston Martin until the end of the 2026 season. Lance Stroll's contract is believed to have the same duration. However, if Verstappen were to make a surprising exit from Red Bull, Lance could be reassigned to Aston Martin's World Endurance Championship (WEC) team.
Several factors could lead Verstappen to switch teams ahead of the new era of Formula 1 regulations in 2026, one of them being Newey, who was responsible for designing a title-winning contender in the current ground effect era since 2022. Another critical factor could be Honda's future move from Red Bull to Aston Martin as an engine supplier in 2026.
Red Bull will utilize its in-house Red Bull Powertrains, developed in partnership with Ford. However, Verstappen might have reservations about competing in a car powered by an engine supplier with no proven track record. Additionally, several high-profile departures from the team, coupled with persistent handling issues with the RB20 that Red Bull has yet to resolve, could significantly influence his decision.
Newey had previously been in discussions with Ferrari, but negotiations broke down during the salary talks. The Italian outlet also reported that Ferrari was caught off guard by the unexpected departure of their technical director, Enrico Cardile, to Aston Martin, leading to legal disputes concerning the terms of Cardile's gardening leave.