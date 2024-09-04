F1 Rumor: Aston Martin To Announce Adrian Newey Signing On September 10
Aston Martin has invited the media to its Silverstone facility on September 10 for a conference, though the event's agenda remains undisclosed. Speculation suggests that Aston Martin may use this opportunity to announce the hiring of Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey, who has been increasingly linked to a future move to Lawrence Stroll's team.
At 65, Adrian Newey is widely considered the most accomplished Formula 1 designer in history, having played a pivotal role in securing 12 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' titles for Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull since 1991.
As a result, he has become highly sought after by several F1 teams since announcing his departure from Red Bull in May, which is set to take effect in March 2025. Despite strong links to Aston Martin since his June visit to the outfit's Silverstone factory, Newey has been speculated to have been in talks with several Formula 1 teams such as Ferrari, McLaren, Williams, and Alpine.
But a potential move to Aston Martin appears increasingly likely, particularly after Lawrence Stroll publicly expressed his desire to bring the legendary designer on board his team. He told Bloomberg on Tuesday:
"Adrian and I have been talking not only for months but actually for years.
"Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in F1 based on his track record and history.
"So I'd be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other F1 team on the grid would feel exactly the same."
When asked if Newey would join Aston Martin, Stroll answered:
"I certainly hope so."
Since his May exit announcement, the aero guru has been tight-lipped about his plans for the future, including his manager Eddie Jordan, who negotiated Newey's early exit from Red Bull. When asked by BBC Sport about Newey's next move, the former F1 team owner said:
"I am not prepared to answer - I will not be forthcoming in any shape or form."
Aston Martin, currently fifth in the Constructors' Championship, has experienced a significant decline in performance over the past year. Despite a strong start to the 2023 season, highlighted by several podiums from Fernando Alonso, the team has since struggled to maintain that momentum this season, as it faces challenges in consistently finishing within the top 10 positions.
It should be noted that Newey's potential move to Aston Martin would not immediately resolve the team's challenges. The impact of his role would likely only be evident by 2026, coinciding with the introduction of a new era of Formula 1 regulations. That year also marks the beginning of Aston Martin's new partnership with Honda, which has been supplying power units to Red Bull since 2019.