F1 Rumor: Audi Blindsided By Red Bull Jonathan Wheatley Announcement
Red Bull Racing announced the departure of their long-standing Sporting Director, Jonathan Wheatley today. According to the Milton Keynes-based team, Wheatley is poised to embark on a "new challenge” as the team boss of Audi’s 2026 Formula 1 venture, soon after his pending gardening leave period concludes.
The statement from Red Bull Racing revealed:
"Today, Oracle Red Bull Racing announce the departure of Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley, as he heads to a new challenge, taking up the role of Team Principal with the Audi F1 Project."
Team principal Christian Horner, commented on the surprising exit:
"It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years. His contribution to six World Constructors’ Titles and seven World Drivers’ Championship, first as Team Manager and latterly Sporting Director will forever be a marker in our Team history.
"Jonathan will remain in his position until the end of the 2024 season, as the Team seek to defend both our World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ Titles successfully. A period of gardening leave will follow in 2025.
"Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan. Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the Team. We will announce a new Team structure in the coming weeks."
The announcement was made singularly by Red Bull prior to any communications from Audi, which suggests an uncoordinated move that may have caught the German automaker off guard. In response to inquiries, Audi maintained a tight-lipped stance, choosing not to comment on the matter directly.
Further complicating the narrative is Sauber’s involvement, the entity transitioning into Audi’s Formula 1 frame. Similar to Audi, Sauber has refrained from issuing any statement on Wheatley's arrival.
It has been disclosed that a dialogue did occur on the morning preceding the announcement, involving Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Sauber/Audi's recently appointed CTO, Mattia Binotto, according to a report from GP Blog. Despite this purported exchange aiming perhaps to smooth the pathway for Wheatley’s transition, Audi’s reaction post-announcement hints at either a partial briefing or unforeseen implications of the timing of the public disclosure.
It could also be that the news was initially leaked, so in response, the Austrian team decided to release the formal announcement.
Red Bull is yet to confirm any new hires as a replacement for Wheatley but it has teased that the announcement should be expected "in the coming weeks."