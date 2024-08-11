F1 Rumor: Audi To Sign IndyCar Champion For 2025 Seat
Audi is reportedly eyeing former IndyCar champion Alex Palou for their 2025 lineup as they approach their 2026 takeover of the Sauber F1 team. According to reliable sources, as reported by Planet F1, Audi has plans to pair Palou with Nico Hulkenberg.
Audi's journey to solidify their lineup has not been without setbacks. Initially targeting Carlos Sainz, they were dealt a significant blow when Sainz decided to join Williams instead. To complicate matters, another prospective option, Esteban Ocon, will transition from Alpine to Haas.
In addition to driver changes, there have also been shifts in Audi's leadership. Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has stepped in as both chief operating officer and chief technical officer, replacing Andreas Seidl. Additionally, Jonathan Wheatley will take the reins as Audi F1 team principal by mid-2025, bringing his experience from Red Bull.
The spotlight, however, remains firmly on Alex Palou, whose potential shift from IndyCar to F1 is significant given his proven track record and recognition as one of IndyCar's top talents. Palou clinched the championship in both 2021 and 2023 and is currently leading the 2024 standings, possibly heading towards his third title. Despite his successes, Palou's road to F1 has been bumpy. In 2022, he participated in a free practice session at the United States Grand Prix, handling Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren. His involvement with McLaren in both 2022 and 2023 ended abruptly, leading to contentious contract disputes, with McLaren seeking a substantial $30 million in damages.
Palou himself had expressed reservations about an F1 future, noting the limited openings and the unlikelihood of progressing through unexpected vacancies. The Spanish driver commented:
"There were no signs that anything was going to open for me in F1.
“I am too old to wait and see if someone gets hurt and that is how I can get my chance.
“Pato [O’Ward, McLaren’s F1 2024 reserve driver and fellow IndyCar star] can wait for someone to get hurt.”
Audi's potential acquisition of Palou could be bad news for current Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, both of which are out of contract at the end of the current season. Sauber is currently struggling in the 2024 season as the only team with zero points after 14 races.
On top of the two Sauber drivers, Kevin Magnussen, Logan Sargeant, and Daniel Ricciardo are all out of contract with their respective teams with no confirmed seats for 2025.