F1 Rumor: Banned Driver Could Make His Formula 1 Return Amid Alpine Changes
It is speculated that former Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin will return to the sport amid rumors of Alpine's potential merger with the Hitech Grand Prix junior team, which was founded by the Enstone outfit's to-be team principal, Oliver Oakes.
Alpine's parent company, Renault, might be discreetly exploring the possibility of merging or selling its F1 operations to Hitech, with recent activities indicating such a direction. Following the recent appointment of controversial figure Flavio Briatore as Alpine's executive advisor, the French manufacturer is deliberating whether to produce F1 engines for the 2026 season, coinciding with the sport's transition to new regulations.
As Renault ceases the production of its power units, it significantly reduce costs by becoming a customer team. However, from the sport's perspective, Formula 1 would lose an engine supplier.
It is worth noting that Alpine has experienced managerial turbulence over the past year, with the latest change being the transfer of team principal Bruno Famin, who assumed the role just one year ago. His successor, Oakes, a prominent management figure in the junior categories, will become the second youngest team principal in Formula 1 after the summer break.
However, suspicions arise, with several reports suggesting a potential merger between Alpine and Hitech, whose bid to enter Formula 1 was rejected by the FIA last year. Oakes' appointment as team principal might be the first step towards this merger.
The plot thickens with the revelation that Hitech’s F1 entry application was submitted following an investment by Kazakh billionaire Vladimir Kim. As reported by PlanetF1.com, the German publication Auto Motor und Sport claimed that Hitech and Vladimir Kim are eager to enter Formula 1 through Alpine, indicating a strong possibility of a merger or sale to Hitech.
The strings surprisingly connect to Mazepin, whose father, Dmitry, is speculated to be one of the investors in Hitech GP. The 25-year-old Russian driver has not ruled out a potential return to F1, especially after successfully overturning EU sanctions against him in March this year. However, a significant obstacle to his F1 return is the loss of his super licence, a requisite for competing in the premier class of motorsport.
The former Haas driver's F1 tenure was abruptly ended in 2022 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his failure to score a point in his debut season. With Hitech GP now potentially collaborating with Alpine, a return to F1 for Mazepin cannot be ruled out, assuming he can overcome the obstacle of regaining his super license.