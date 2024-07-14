F1 Rumor: Carlos Sainz Delays Contract Talks For Potential Opening
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is reportedly holding off on contract renewal talks, eyeing possible slots at either Mercedes or Red Bull for the coming seasons. This comes after Lewis Hamilton announced at the start of the year that he had signed with Ferrari for 2025, taking the Spanish driver's spot with the Maranello-based squad.
Sainz has effectively become in control of the driver market as others await his next move before confirming theirs. Notably, this delay impacts other drivers like Sauber's Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, whose contract renewals hang in balance. Other drivers with expiring contracts include Kevin Magnussen at Haas, Logan Sargeant at Williams, and Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB.
At Mercedes, the team seemed initially set to promote young prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli as a future replacement for Hamilton. However, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has confirmed the team is in no rush to sign anything just yet.
Meanwhile, over at Red Bull, despite extending Sergio Perez’s contract extension, his recent underperformance has sparked speculation about his long-term position. Craig Slater from Sky Sports News highlighted this, stating, as quoted by Crash.net:
“Sainz is back in the frame [for Mercedes], potentially.
“I’d reported he wasn’t going to go to Mercedes. That was because, a couple of months ago, Sainz wanted the decision on his future made by now.
“Mercedes wanted it deferred until later in the year.
“Sainz is now waiting - not just for Mercedes, but because there might still be an opening at Red Bull, where Sergio Perez is struggling.
“He has scored fewer points in the last six races in F1’s best car than Nico Hulkenberg has in the last two races with one of the weaker cars.”
While Mercedes and Red Bull present attractive prospects, Sainz has also not ruled out other teams including Sauber, Williams, and Alpine for the 2025 season.