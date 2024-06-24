F1 Rumor: Carlos Sainz Receives Contract Offer From Previous Team
Carlos Sainz is currently at a crossroads regarding his Formula 1 future as he is set to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025. With interest from multiple teams including Williams and Sauber, Alpine has notably thrown their hat into the ring, hoping to snag Sainz for their roster, according to Motorsport.
Alpine is spearheaded by Renault CEO Luca de Meo, with the recent addition of advisor Flavio Briatore, both of whom have been quite active in their pursuit of Sainz. The team’s strategy might be undergoing a pivotal shift, as rumors suggest a possible discontinuation of their engine project by 2026 to instead partner with Mercedes.
During the eventful weekend in Spain, Alpine's leadership, including Briatore and De Meo, were spotted in multiple discussions with Sainz’s management team. The public nature of these talks has sparked excitement within the F1 community, hinting at Alpine's seriousness in bringing Sainz on board.
However, the Spanish driver remains uncommitted. Despite Alpine’s concerted efforts, Sainz has maintained his stance of evaluating all options. His non-committal responses post-race in Spain illustrate the span of choices before him, and with the Austrian Grand Prix on the horizon, the pressure mounts to solidify a decision.
The competition for Sainz is fierce. Williams and Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026, had previously been front-runners in the race to secure him. With Alpine now in the mix, there’s renewed vigor around which team will ultimately win his favor.
Moreover, Ferrari’s recent shifts, including replacing Sainz with Lewis Hamilton, have only opened more doors for Sainz, increasing the stakes for teams like Alpine to present not just a spot but a compelling reason for him to sign. Alpine, where Sainz drove in late 2017 and the entire 2018 season, must leverage its past relationship and emerging strategies to emerge as the favored option.