F1 Rumor: Charles Leclerc's Brother Takes On Ferrari Reserve Role
The Ferrari F1 team is set to have FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Charles Leclerc's brother, Arthur Leclerc, as part of its reserve driver lineup. While a third reserve driver hasn't been considered, the chances of Zhou Guanyu securing a spot with the Maranello outfit appear bleak.
The Sauber driver has recently been linked to discussions with Ferrari regarding a potential reserve driver role in the 2025 season after stepping down from his full-time seat. Zhou, who joined Sauber upon his Formula 1 debut in 2022, has been a consistent presence on the team. However, the squad's transition to Audi and plans for a refreshed driver lineup have marked the conclusion of his stint with the team.
Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto and seasoned driver Nico Hulkenberg are poised to join the Hinwil-based team next season, reshaping its lineup. This move leaves Zhou and his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, exploring opportunities elsewhere in Formula 1. Bottas, who previously partnered with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes before moving to Sauber, is rumored to be returning to his former team in a reserve driver capacity for the 2025 season.
A move to Ferrari would not appear surprising, considering Zhou's connection dating back to the period between 2014 and 2018, when he was a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. However, Ferrari has denied Zhou's potential signing as the team's reserve driver. According to Autoracer.it, Giovinazzi and Arthur have been confirmed as Ferrari reserve drivers for the next season.
Arthur is scheduled to participate in the FP1 session at the Abu Dhabi season finale. Following the final Grand Prix of the 2024 season, he and Antonio Fuoco, Ferrari AF Corse's WEC driver, will take part in Ferrari's rookie tests. Fuoco continues to play a key role within Ferrari's Formula 1 program as a simulator specialist at Maranello.
The report indicates that Ferrari has not considered Zhou for a reserve driver role. However, Ferrari may explore a third option for a reserve driver if additional F1 commitments limit the availability of Arthur or Giovinazzi. Evaluations for this contingency are reportedly ongoing.
One of the most significant changes at Ferrari next year will be the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose stunning announcement in February took the F1 world by surprise. After 12 seasons with Mercedes, where he secured six of his titles, many expected Hamilton to retire as a Silver Arrows icon. Instead, his move to Ferrari reflects a desire to compete for the sport's most historic and iconic team while chasing the elusive eighth world championship.