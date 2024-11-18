F1 Rumor: Current Driver Pegged for Ferrari Reserve Role in 2025
Current paddock rumors are suggesting that Zhou Guanyu is pegged for a Ferrari reserve role for the 2025 season. According to reports from the Italian media, particularly Corriere della Sera, Zhou may be looking to step into the prestigious Italian stable after losing his full-time seat with Sauber. This chapter in Zhou’s racing career aligns with a shake-up of the driver market heading into next season.
Zhou has been part of the Sauber team since his debut in Formula 1 in 2022. However, the team's decision to rebrand as Audi and revamp their driver lineup meant an end to his tenure. Fresh blood in the form of Gabriel Bortoleto, the current Formula 2 championship leader, and veteran driver Nico Hulkenberg are set to take over at the German team. This decision inevitably left Zhou and his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, searching for new roles within F1. It's expected that Bottas will secure a reserve driver role at Mercedes in 2025.
The rumors of Zhou’s potential return to Ferrari are of particular interest due to his longstanding ties with the team. From 2014 to 2018, Zhou was a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, an association that kindled hopes of him stepping in as a reserve driver backing up Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. However, these speculations have recently been dampened by Ferrari's official denial of his recruitment, as confirmed by the team to GPblog.
In a discussion with Crash.net, Zhou said the following.
"If you don’t have a seat then the only way is to be a reserve driver and wait for opportunities," he admitted.
The impending vacancy for the Ferrari reserve driver role, following Oliver Bearman’s move to a full-time seat at Haas, raised initial hopes for Zhou. However, with Ferrari’s dismissal of such prospects for the Chinese driver, the team is now likely vying for other candidates. Arthur Leclerc is a potential match for the team if things with Zhou don't work out.
“At the moment I’m not talking to any other team about a reserve role because I think there will be plenty of chances,” Zhou said. "It really depends what they have and what seats other teams have available maybe for the future," Zhou added.
Given the robust lineup of Leclerc and Hamilton, the team’s strategy for a reserve will focus more on development and future potential than immediate replacements.
The future is unknown for Zhou, who will continue fighting to stay somewhat on the grid. His rich sponsorship opportunities will help him, but his performance so far won't do him any favors.