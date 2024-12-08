F1 Rumor: Daniel Ricciardo Offered Blockbuster $10Million Deal For Motorsport Return
Few stories have captured the hearts of motorsport fans like that of Daniel Ricciardo, a beloved former Formula One driver who may soon make a return to racing if a report from Race.News is to be believed.
A source from Toyota reportedly suggests that Ricciardo, now 35, has been offered an audacious $10 million contract by Toyota for a potential comeback in either Australia's Supercars series or NASCAR in the United States. This speculation has sparked a flurry of interest across the motorsport community, celebrating the high ambitions of Toyota under the leadership of Chairman Akio Toyoda.
After starting his career in karting and progressing through the ranks of open-wheel racing, he made his Formula One debut in 2011. Though initial appearances with HRT were modest, Ricciardo quickly climbed the ranks with Toro Rosso and later Red Bull Racing, where he solidified his reputation by securing multiple Grand Prix victories, including an impressive win at the 2018 Chinese Grand Prix.
His aggressive racing style and charismatic personality not only earned him success on the track but also made him a fan favorite, a reputation that was further bolstered by his appearances on Netflix's popular series Drive to Survive.
Despite these accolades, Ricciardo's recent performance with the VCARB team was less successful, marked by a disappointing 18th place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix. However, his appeal remains strong, and his potential return to racing has fueled speculation.
According to a Toyota source, "Toyoda-san can see his (Ricciardo) value, not just as a driver, but as someone who can drag in the fans in huge numbers because of his natural charisma." The source added, "He (Toyoda) can’t see any downside with having him as the face of Gazoo Racing which really is his pet project."
The Japanese brand obviously has the intent to leverage Ricciardo's global appeal to improve the prominence of Toyota Gazoo Racing, Toyota's motorsport division known for its involvement in various prestigious series including the World Rally Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, and more recently, F1 with the brand shown prominently on the rear wing of the Haas machinery.
The potential $10 million offer from Toyota is reportedly a "blank cheque operation" to entice Ricciardo, according to insiders. Such an investment would prove Toyota's commitment to repositioning itself within the international motorsport arena. If successful, Ricciardo could potentially drive Toyota's GR Supra in 2026 or even join NASCAR—two prospects that would mark big milestones in his career. Despite these tantalizing possibilities, Ricciardo himself has yet to make any public statements about his future.
Helmut Marko, the Red Bull advisor, has admitted that Ricciardo was always viewed as a valuable asset.
"He himself was informed in good time and—to put it in his own words—he is at peace with himself. I also think that the fastest race lap he set was a worthy farewell performance," he said after the driver's exit.
Should Ricciardo choose to reenter professional racing with Toyota, it may trigger a cascade of changes across different series and set new standards for driver branding and market influence in motorsport. Whether this potential deal is realized remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly reflects a compelling narrative of comeback, opportunity, and the enduring allure of a global motorsport icon.