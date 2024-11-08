F1 Rumor: Drivers And Teams Fined A Staggering Six-Figure Sum In 2024
It has been reported that Formula 1 teams and drivers have paid staggering fines of a six-figure sum exceeding $370,000 after the Brazilian Grand Prix. As teams advance in the ground effect era, enhanced action and close racing this year have led many drivers to become the victims of increasing pressure, leading to a rise in penalties.
The most recent fine was levied on McLaren's Lando Norris for a race start procedure infringement at Interlagos when he led the cars on a second formation lap despite the race start being delayed by 10 minutes. He was fined €5,000 for the error. Notably, Norris has attracted the most fines this season.
GPFans reports research conducted by AskGamblers, which suggests that Norris has attracted fines of up to $61,080 thus far, followed by VCARB's Yuki Tsunoda, who attracted penalties of up to $56,607 this season. In third place is Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who was handed a total penalty of $28,269.
Speaking of F1 teams, McLaren attracted the most fines this year, with the tally at $77,491. At second and third are VCARB and Mercedes, totaling $60,683 and $55,445, respectively. The report releasing information about the fines comes amid an open letter published by all Formula 1 drivers through the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), targeting FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for several issues affecting the drivers, which includes the fines. In addition, the drivers also demanded transparency to understand how the fines were being used for the benefit of the sport. The GPDA statement read:
"As is the case with every sport, competitors must abide by the referee’s decision, whether they like it or not, indeed whether they agree with it or not. That is how sport works. The Drivers (our members) are no different, and fully understand that.
"Our members are professional drivers, racing in Formula 1, the pinnacle of international motorsport. They are the gladiators and every racing weekend they put on a great show for the fans.
"With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as a Formula 1 car, or a driving situation.
"We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise. Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery and underpants.
"The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that Driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our Sport. For the past 3 years, we have called upon the FIA President to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA's financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent. We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the Sport. We once again request that the FIA President provides financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us. All stakeholders (FIA, F1, the Teams and the GPDA) should jointly determine how and where the money is spent for the benefit of our Sport.
"The GPDA wishes to collaborate in a constructive way with all the stakeholders, including the FIA President, in order to promote our great Sport for the benefit of everyone who works in it, pays for it, watches it, and indeed loves it. We are playing our part."