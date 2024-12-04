F1 Rumor: Esteban Ocon Delivered Bold Ultimatum Ahead Of Abrupt Alpine Exit
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, poised to join Haas next season, was sidelined for the final race of the 2024 season as Alpine opted to replace him with its 2025 driver, Jack Doohan. While initial reports suggested Ocon’s DNF at the Qatar GP influenced the decision, new claims have emerged alleging he was pressured into accepting an early departure from Alpine before the Qatar GP. The supposed ultimatum tied his early contract release to securing a seat for Haas in the post-season Abu Dhabi test.
According to Motorsport.com, Ocon was asked to give up his seat for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, mere hours before the Qatar GP. Allegedly, he was summoned to the office of Alpine’s advisor to the board, Flavio Briatore. During the meeting, Ocon was reportedly told that failing to agree to an early termination of his contract would result in Alpine withholding his release to participate in Haas’ post-season testing session.
Although Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu confirmed that an agreement was in place for Ocon to participate in the post-season test with Haas after the Abu Dhabi GP, official approval from Alpine was still required. It is believed that Alpine used the threat of denying Ocon the opportunity to join Haas for the test as a means to accept the early termination of his contract. This move appears to have been a condition Ocon had to accept to secure his future without jeopardizing his upcoming role with Haas.
However, the French driver had an agreement with Mercedes before joining Alpine, a factor that the Mercedes chief Toto Wolff acknowledged amid news about Ocon's early exit from Alpine on Sunday after the race at the Lusail International Circuit. He said:
“There's a contractual relationship that Esteban, and we have with Alpine, on driver services and that contract expires at the end of the year. That's the basis.
“Then, if you agree that for the benefit of the future, there's a better solution that allows Esteban to get ready early and is better for us, and if that depends on driving or not in Abu Dhabi, I think this is something we discussed.”
Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes had also acknowledged the ongoing talk between Briatore and Mercedes but dodged the question when asked if Ocon would have been prevented from testing with Haas if he refused to step down before the last race. He said:
“I guess Flav and Toto have been discussing that, haven't they? I've been busy racing. It's not my decision to make.”
Unfortunately, Ocon later revealed on social media in a lengthy message how didn't intend to end his journey with the Enstone outfit in this manner and thanked the team for all the support. He will race for Haas in 2025 alongside F2 driver Oliver Bearman.