F1 Rumor: F2 Driver To Secure The Last Available Formula One Seat
Reports indicate that Formula 2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto is poised to sign with the Sauber F1 team, now under Audi's direction as the German automaker advances its plans to complete the team’s takeover by 2026. This final open seat in Formula 1 was highly sought after by several drivers, underscoring its value as the last available entry into the premier motorsport class.
Bortoleto, who leads the F2 championship, has been a member of McLaren’s junior program since the conclusion of 2023 and won the Formula 3 title last year. It is believed that the Papaya outfit will not hinder his transition to Sauber after it was clarified recently that it would release him from the contract if he secured a deal.
According to Motorsport.com, a decision has been made regarding Bortoleto's future, as he and his representatives are in the paddock at the Brazilian Grand Prix this week. An agreement has been established with the Hinwil team for the upcoming season. However, some details still need to be finalized before the official announcement is expected during the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 24.
Several drivers were in contention for the seat at Sauber, especially after current Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg was confirmed for next year. Sauber's present driver Valtteri Bottas was one of the top contenders for the seat, but his insistence on a multi-year contract might have led CEO and CTO Mattia Binotto to choose Bortoleto over the former Mercedes driver.
Sauber was the only viable full-time seat option for Bottas, so if that opportunity falls through, he’ll need to consider alternatives. One possibility for the Finn could be a return to Mercedes, potentially taking on a reserve driver role. In a recent interview, he didn't rule out the possibility. He said:
“Firstly, the priority is to stay as a race driver, that’s what I want, and that’s what I’m pushing for with Mattia [Binotto].
“But, of course, as I don’t have anything signed. I’ve got to look at all the alternatives including going back to the Mercedes family. That’s for sure one option and I would consider it.”
Bortoleto’s anticipated signing with Sauber could dash interim Williams driver Franco Colapinto’s hopes for a 2025 F1 seat. Colapinto, who stepped in to replace Logan Sargeant, has quickly impressed within the F1 paddock. Williams team principal James Vowles has been actively pursuing a full-time seat for Colapinto in 2025, as Carlos Sainz will join Alex Albon at Williams next season.