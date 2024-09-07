F1 Rumor: Fan-Favorite Driver Set To Lose His Seat At End Of Season
Daniel Ricciardo, a beloved figure among Formula One fans, is rumored to be departing from his VCARB seat after the current season.
This speculation surfaced during the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza, with Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz reporting that "everybody is expecting" Ricciardo's exit by the end of 2024. Kravitz's comments have fueled discussions in the paddock about the future of the VCARB driver lineup, specifically ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, hinting that Ricciardo had "pretty much telegraphed it on Thursday."
The rumors are driven by increased pressure from Red Bull management and notable performances—or lack thereof—across the season. Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has notably increased the expectations on Ricciardo, hinting at the potential promotion of reserve driver Liam Lawson to a full-time race seat in 2025.
Marko's assurance of a secured position for Lawson contrasts with Christian Horner’s stance, which leaves open the specifics of Lawson's future placement within Red Bull's teams. Ricciardo, whose contract concludes at this season's end, addressed these speculations in Monza. He maintained that while he hasn’t felt "unreasonable pressure" from Marko, he is fully aware of the high standards expected from him. Ricciardo commented, as quoted by Crash.net:
“I haven’t had any unreasonable pressure.
“I haven’t had a hand on the shoulder pulling me into a room to say ‘do this, or else…’
“But I know what’s required. Maybe the tough talk doesn’t need to happen. I’ve known Helmut a long time. We all know what is required.
“Has he put extra pressure on me or been unreasonable? No.
“I don’t feel anything additional from it. But I know, I know what’s required.”
Ricciardo's recent performance has not alleviated the growing uncertainties about his future. At Monza, an incident with Haas' Nico Hulkenberg resulted in two time penalties, followed by a finish at P13—far from the podium aspirations expected at Red Bull. This continuing narrative has led many to believe that Ricciardo's chance of securing a new contract is increasingly slim, with only two vacated seats remaining for 2025—those at VCARB and Sauber.
Ted Kravitz commented, as quoted in the same report from Crash.net:
“Are we going to have a driver announcement at RB before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
“We are all expecting it. Ricciardopretty much telegraphed it on Thursday.
“Is that driver announcement going to be that Liam Lawson will partner Yuki Tsunoda next year?
“That is what everyone is expecting.”