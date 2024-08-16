F1 Rumor: Fernando Alonso Making Big Moves To Fill Sauber Seat For 2025
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso is reportedly backing Formula 2 standout Gabriel Bortoleto for a potential Formula 1 seat, with Bortoleto emerging as a prominent candidate for a Sauber/Audi slot in 2025. The 19-year-old Brazilian is affiliated with Alonso's A14 Management Agency, which is dedicated to nurturing and managing promising young talent.
During the Belgian GP weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, the Spaniard was seen entering the Sauber motorhome, likely to discuss Bortoleto’s potential promotion to Formula 1 with the Hinwil-based team. Sauber is set to undergo a major transformation into the Audi Works team by 2026, following Audi’s completion of its takeover.
Audi has demonstrated its strong commitment to its Formula 1 project by appointing former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto as CEO and CTO, and securing Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley as the future team principal starting in 2025. These hires will establish a dual management structure, positioning Audi for a successful transition as it prepares to enter the sport.
In addition, Audi has secured Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, bringing 14 years of Formula 1 experience to the team. However, the final selection for the second 2025 seat remains undecided. Contenders for this position include Sauber's Valtteri Bottas and Bortoleto, while Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon have already committed to Williams and Haas, respectively.
As per a report by Lastwordonsports.com, if Audi opts for a young driver, Bortoleto stands out as a compelling candidate, showcasing significant talent. Currently ranked second in the Formula 2 standings during his rookie season, he has the potential to become the highest-placed rookie in F2 since Oscar Piastri’s notable achievement in 2021. Should he maintain his position by the season’s end, Bortoleto's impressive performance could solidify his status as a top contender for the F1 seat.
A seat with Sauber/Audi for 2025 presents an appealing opportunity for the 19-year-old Bortoleto. In this new environment, where short-term expectations are relatively modest due to the team's ongoing transition, he would have ample room to grow. Unlike more established drivers, Bortoleto would likely exhibit patience if the team's early results fall short of expectations, making him a fitting choice for a squad embarking on a fresh start in the premier class.
With four rounds remaining in the Formula 2 season, Bortoleto still has opportunities to enhance his standing in the driver market. Meanwhile, other F2 talents are also drawing significant attention for potential F1 seats. Andrea Kimi Antonelli is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Mercedes, considering team principal Toto Wolff's favorable inclination. Additionally, Oliver Bearman has secured a contract with Haas after a standout performance as a reserve driver for Carlos Sainz during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he achieved a remarkable 7th place in his debut race.