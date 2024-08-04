F1 Rumor: Ferrari's New Head of Aerodynamics Leaked
Ferrari's appointment of a new head of aerodynamics has been inadvertently disclosed, according to a report from F1Technical.net.
Diego Tondi, a seasoned engineer within the Ferrari ranks, revealed his promotion through a seemingly casual LinkedIn post, stating:
“I hold a new job position: Head of Aerodynamics!”
This announcement follows a significant reshuffling within Ferrari's technical staff after Enrico Cardile's departure, who served as the chassis technical director since early 2021 before confirming his move to Aston Martin post-British Grand Prix. Ferrari stated in a press release at the time:
"Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as Technical Director Chassis Area.
"After almost two decades with Ferrari, Cardile has handed in his notice and therefore, with immediate effect, and as an interim measure, the Chassis Area will be overseen by the Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur.
"Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP thanks Enrico for all his hard work over so many years."
Cardile commented on his move to the Silverstone-based team in a press release, as quoted by Formula1.com:
"I'm looking forward to joining Aston Martin Aramco. The ambition and desire are clear and it is a unique opportunity to be part of that journey.
"This is a personal and professional challenge and I look forward to working with the team to bring success to this iconic brand."
Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll also commented:
“I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco as we look to reinforce the technical leadership team ahead of significant regulation changes in 2026. I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team.
"Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition. Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October, and our existing leaders, we are creating a formidable team."
Since joining in October 2007, Tondi has climbed the ranks from a test engineer in the wind tunnel to the Principal Aerodynamicist, where he was instrumental in the front-end group and new car concepts.
This internal promotion is significant, making the most of Tondi's deep-rooted expertise in aerodynamics. His educational background from the University of Pisa, where he specialized in aerospace engineering with a focus on aerodynamics, adds further credibility to his capabilities. Over the years, Tondi has been crucial in the development of CFD simulations, aerodynamic strategies, and new vehicle concepts, demonstrating a robust command over both theoretical and practical elements of race car aerodynamics.
The iconic team is yet to release a formal announcement of Tondi's appointment as head of aerodynamics, however, this could be delayed due to the mandatory summer break from Formula 1.