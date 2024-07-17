F1 Rumor: Ferrari Turned Down Adrian Newey - This Is Why
Following widespread rumors about talks between Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, BBC Sport F1 correspondent Andrew Benson has confirmed these did take place. However, despite these talks reportedly progressing to the stage of salary negotiations, Newey was ultimately turned down by the Maranello outfit.
There has been significant anticipation surrounding the future of Formula 1's aero guru, as he concludes his final season with Red Bull, marking the end of an almost two-decade-long partnership with the team.
Amid Ferrari's vigorous efforts to surpass Red Bull and following Lewis Hamilton's announcement of his move to the Red team earlier this year, speculation has been rife that Newey's probable next destination would be Ferrari. However, something changed in the last few months, which caused Newey to be linked to Aston Martin.
While Newey remains tight-lipped about his movements, in an F1 Q&A session with BBC Sport, Benson revealed the real reason why Ferrari had turned down the 'in-demand' aero expert of Formula 1. He said:
"Newey was asked in an interview with BBC Sport last November which driver he most wished he had worked with, and he actually named Fernando Alonso, although I believe he has expressed similar sentiments about Hamilton.
"As for design chief Newey’s future following his decision to leave Red Bull, the word is that the chances of him moving to Ferrari have receded significantly.
"Sources close to Ferrari have told BBC Sport that chief executive officer Benedetto Vigna has baulked at the level of salary Newey commands and that there is a concern he would have too much power and could override the system inside the company."
He added:
"Senior sources in the sport say that Newey is actively engaged with Aston Martin at the moment, and that this is looking his most likely destination. McLaren remain another possibility.
"Newey, meanwhile, is said not to have made up his mind where to go."
In June, Newey was reportedly sighted at Aston Martin's Silverstone facility, fueling speculation about his potential move to the Lawrence Stroll-owned team in the upcoming year.