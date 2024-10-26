F1 Rumor: FIA Confirms Regulation Change After Max Verstappen And Lando Norris Drama
According to a report from BBC Sport, the FIA has confirmed a regulatory change in response to an incident involving Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris during the United States Grand Prix.
The incident occurred during the latter stages of the United States Grand Prix at Turn 12 where Norris attempted to overtake Verstappen on the outside. Both drivers ran wide, resulting in Norris rejoining the track ahead of Verstappen. Norris was penalized with a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by leaving the track, ultimately relegating him to fourth place behind Verstappen. This decision ignited debate among drivers, who felt the move was in a grey area of the regulations.
The driver briefing ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix focused on resolving uncertainties surrounding the incident. The report from BBC Sport states:
"The FIA said in the drivers’ briefing in Mexico on Friday, sources in the meeting have told BBC Sport, that it would come up with revised wording to cover the specifics of the incident and present it to the drivers for approval later this season.
"The FIA did not give details as to what would change, but the admission came in the context of a discussion about the tactics Verstappen had employed to keep his position and whether he should have been penalised."
McLaren had lodged a 'right to review' request on the penalty put on Norris. However, this was later refused by the FIA. The response from the FIA stated:
“This is unsustainable. A petition for review is made in order to correct an error (of fact or law) in a decision. Any new element must demonstrate that error.
“The error that must be shown to exist, cannot itself be the element referred to in Article 14 (of the ISC).”
It continued:
“The current ‘high bar’ that exists in Article 14 and the fact that it appears to have been designed more for decisions that are taken as a result of a hearing where all parties are present, rather than in the pressurised environment of a race session, when decisions are taken, (as is allowed under the International Sporting Code), without all parties being present.”
McLaren responded to the FIA:
"We acknowledge the Stewards’ decision to reject our petition requesting a Right of Review.
"We disagree with the interpretation that an FIA document, which makes a competitor aware of an objective, measurable and provable error in the decision made by the stewards, cannot be an admissible “element” which meets all four criteria set by the ISC, as specified in Article 14.3.
"We would like to thank the FIA and the stewards for having considered this case in a timely manner.
"We will continue to work closely with the FIA to further understand how teams can constructively challenge decisions that lead to an incorrect classification of the race."