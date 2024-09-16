F1 Rumor: Franco Colapinto In Contention For Surprising 2025 Seat
Williams driver Franco Colapinto, who stepped in to replace Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the 2024 season, has been attracting attention after his remarkable P8 points finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. A report suggests that the Argentine could be an option for Sauber as it transitions into the Audi Works team by 2026.
Audi has been making serious efforts to ramp up its takeover of the Hinwil outfit, recently hiring Mattia Binotto as the team's CEO and CTO. His signing followed the appointment of Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who is set to start his new role mid-next year.
Haas' Nico Hulkenberg is set to occupy one of Sauber's two seats, given his extensive 10+ years of experience in the premier class of motorsport. As a result, it is likely that Audi would prefer a young junior driver to fill the seat alongside the German driver.
While Sauber's current drivers, Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, are not initially being considered for the replacement role, Bottas is reportedly still on Audi's radar, pending the outcome of his ongoing discussions with Binotto. According to blick.ch, F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto was a potential option over Bottas.
The 19-year-old’s prospects of landing a seat have significantly improved after taking the F2 championship lead in Azerbaijan on Sunday. He surpassed Frenchman Isack Hadjar of the Red Bull Academy, who struggled with four point-less finishes.
Audi could be spoiled for choice though, considering Colapinto's full-time availability after the current season. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is all set for a move to Williams next year as Lewis Hamilton takes his seat at Ferrari. Given Colapinto's strong race finishes, he could be seriously considered for an F1 future by Audi.
His proven prowess in Formula 1, where Bortoleto is yet to prove himself, gives Colapinto the edge over his F2 rival. His debut Grand Prix at Monza saw him finish 12th, while his 8th place finish, combined with teammate Alex Albon's P7 finish at Baku, led Williams to overtake Alpine in the Constructors' Championship to secure the eighth place.
Three drivers are currently in contention for Sauber’s last remaining Formula 1 seat, with a decision expected soon as Bottas' contract expires at the end of the year. However, a new twist could emerge if Red Bull releases reserve driver Liam Lawson, freeing him to explore opportunities with other F1 teams. Lawson impressed during his five-race stint last year, standing in for Daniel Ricciardo as a reserve driver.